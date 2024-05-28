Pier59 Studios Hosts Netflix Immersive Upfront Event

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix Inc. captivated the advertising community with its first in-person Upfront event, hosted at the iconic Pier59 Studios in New York City.

Pier59 Founder and Chairman Federico Pignatelli said, "We were extremely proud that Netflix chose to host their 2024 Upfronts at Pier59 – with our 11 flexible, modular stages and our deep commitment to the latest display technologies, it is the perfect backdrop to deliver an engaging and immersive original message right in the heart of the advertising capital of the world."

The event, held at Pier59 Studios on May 15th and 16th, 2024, provided an immersive experience. At the heart of the event was Pier59 Studios' advanced 65' LED Megawall for Virtual Production to present their event, offering a visually stunning and dynamic showcase. "Working with Netflix, VPP and The Co:Laboratory, we utilized our full complement of Virtual Production technologies including our MegaWall to display the new titles for Netflix in dazzling 4K resolution to produce a flawless performance," said Steve Baum Chief Innovation Officer for Pier59 Studios. This cutting-edge technology allowed Netflix to deliver a truly memorable experience.

The studios were transformed into a real-world experience of some of Netflix most iconic and popular shows, including a mock version of Squid Game, a string ensemble with characters in period costume to celebrate the new season of Bridgerton and a gastronomic experience inspired by the many cooking shows on Netflix housed within Pier59's iconic café and deck with gorgeous views of NYC and the Hudson River. All of this was tied together through the use of Pier59's studio-wide LED displays controlled by advanced Disguise display systems to be perfectly synchronized to the exacting details of the 2-day event.

"We were enormously proud to be a part of it and look forward to hosting future events of a similar magnitude," concluded Pignatelli.

