PIER59 Studios Introduces the New Commerce Division: A New Way to Produce for Today's Creative Economic Campaigns

PIER59 STUDIOS

Mar 10, 2026, 11:15 ET

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIER59 Studios today announced the launch of PIER59 Studios Commerce, a new production offering that reimagines how studio space, equipment, and services are packaged for today's evolving creative, but economic landscape.

As part of this initiative, Studios 8, 9, and 10 will now be offered under the Commerce umbrella providing creators, brands, and agencies with a more flexible, efficient, and cost-conscious way to produce high-quality work without sacrificing capability or craft.

Commerce reflects a fundamental shift in how productions are conceived and executed. Teams are smaller. Timelines are tighter. Yet expectations for quality, speed, and technical excellence remain as high as ever. PIER59 Studios Commerce is built specifically to meet those realities.

Designed for the Modern Production Workflow

Studios 8, 9, and 10 have long been integral parts of the PIER59 Studios campus. Under Commerce, they are thoughtfully packaged to support contemporary production needs, whether for editorial, advertising, content creation, brand storytelling, or emerging formats.

Each studio offers:

  • Flexible layouts optimized for efficient turnarounds
  • Access to PIER59 Studios' professional-grade infrastructure
  • Optional bundled equipment, grip, and production support
  • Seamless integration with on-site services and logistics
  • Two full-scale cycloramas in Studio 10

By simplifying how space and resources are booked, Commerce removes friction from the production process, allowing teams to focus more on creative execution and less on coordination.

Modern Budgets, Without Compromise

Commerce is not about scaling back, it's about scaling smarter. A production model that respects financial constraints while still delivering the technical reliability and production mastery PIER59 Studios is known for.

"The tools have changed, the teams have changed, and the economics have changed, but the need for quality, legally compliant spaces where clients feel safe as properly insurable, supported by trusted expertise hasn't," said Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa, Founder and President of PIER59 Studios. "Commerce is our answer to that reality. It's about removing friction from the process so creators can focus on the work, not the logistics. One space for everything."

An Extension of a 30-Year Legacy

Launching as PIER59 Studios celebrates 30 years of creative evolution, Commerce represents the next chapter in the studio's ongoing commitment to supporting artists and storytellers as tools, technologies, and workflows change.

"Commerce is about meeting creators where they are today," said David D'Amico, Studio Director at PIER59 Studios. "It's a response to how production has evolved, leaner teams, faster cycles, and the need for infrastructure that adapts rather than dictates. Studios 8, 9, and 10 are perfectly suited for that future."

PIER59 Studios Commerce is now available for booking.

For inquiries, availability, tailored packages, or on-site tours, please contact:

PIER59 Studios
[email protected]
https://pier59studios.com
59 Chelsea Piers 2nd floor
New York, New York 10011

SOURCE PIER59 STUDIOS

