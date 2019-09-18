PIER59 STUDIOS Lifts Ban of ELITE Model Mgmt

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa, President and CEO of PIER59 STUDIOS, welcomes back ELITE Model Mgmt to his Studios.

"Almost a year ago in my efforts to bring attention to a multitude of issues in reforming the modeling industry and in accepting stronger regulations in preserving and furthering the rights and wellbeing of models, I had blacklisted a number of agencies, among them ELITE, from working in my studios," states Mr. Pignatelli della Leonessa. "Since then I had a multitude of productive and supportive conversations with ownership and the new management team, CEO Dejan Markovic and CFO Sergio Leccese, two extremely well respected veterans of the Modeling Industry."

"I have full trust that they will do a wonderful job in managing ELITE, one of the historical and prestigious names in the business, founded by my personal friend John Casablancas back in 1972. My trust and deep friendship with the new ELITE's Management Team is of the highest level, and I am confident that they will act in the full interest and wellbeing of their models, therefore I enthusiastically welcome them back in working collaboratively at PIER59 STUDIOS," concluded Pignatelli.

About The Industry Model Management

The Industry Model Management is a high-end women's BOUTIQUE Agency, headquartered in the Iconic Pier59 Studios at Chelsea Piers in NYC in addition to offices in LA and MIAMI. ITS focus is on discovering new talent and managing each individual to cultivate a successful and long-term career. In maintaining a very select roster, The Industry Model Management is able to offer a personalized level of service to each and every model we represent. The Industry Model Management is also on the forefront of changing the way Models are being paid. Payments are made regularly in no more than 60 days from invoice of completed work, regardless if clients have paid or not.

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The Industry Model Management is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the World largest single Studio complex, Pier59 Studios, which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The Industry Model Management has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop in a unique way talent by creating content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The Industry Model Management is an Agency that aspires to never cease to motivate and energize both its Agents and Models alike.

About Pier59 Studios

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single Studio complex in the World, with over 2500 advertising campaigns produced yearly, the space is equipped with state of the art technology, including AR and VR, to accommodate any needs of video-photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls to allow for unparalleled space modularity in Manhattan.

For more information please visit www.pier59studios.com .



