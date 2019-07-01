Pierce Bainbridge Adds Partner Lee Crawford Boyd And Counsel Matt Rand In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP ("Pierce Bainbridge") continues its record growth, adding as partner leading international trial lawyer, Lee Crawford Boyd, and as litigation counsel Matt Rand to its Los Angeles office.

"We are thrilled that Lee and Matt have chosen to join us at Pierce Bainbridge," said the firm's Managing Partner John Pierce. "They bring a whole new range of international and human rights capabilities to our practice and confirm that we are the next generation of litigation excellence."

Boyd joins Pierce Bainbridge from McKool Smith P.C. She is a litigator and trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience handling complex litigation and arbitration and national and state class action suits, involving entertainment, international human rights and restitution cases. Lee has represented clients in a variety of different high-profile disputes, including in more than 30 jury trials and ranging from cases involving the restitution of cultural property from the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust and flight hijacking victims. Prior to McKool Smith, Boyd was a tenured faculty member at Pepperdine Law School where she taught international litigation and civil procedure. She also worked as a prosecutor in the Manhattan DA's office as well as at several other prominent law firms.

"I am thrilled to join this young, dynamic group of trial lawyers," said Boyd. "The firm's lean and innovative structure is perfect to allow a transnational practice to expand and offer services tailored to the needs of each unique case."

Rand also joins the firm from McKool Smith where his practice focused on general commercial litigation. Rand has represented clients in a wide variety of complex cases, including international human rights, contractual, financial, and intellectual property disputes. He also has a robust pro bono practice, focusing on environmental issues.

