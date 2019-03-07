Pierce Bainbridge Adds Partners Susan Winkler In Boston And Frank Velie And Jonathan Kortmansky In New York

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP ("Pierce Bainbridge") has expanded again, adding as partners leading health care fraud lawyer, Susan Winkler to its Boston office, and distinguished commercial, securities, and white-collar litigators, Frank Velie and Jonathan Kortmansky to its New York office.

"With the addition of Susan, Frank and Jonathan, our white-collar capabilities have become truly unparalleled," said the firm's Managing Partner John Pierce. "Our firm's expansion and the growth and the depth of our bench of former United States attorneys and lawyers deeply versed in government practice is unprecedented."

Winkler joins Pierce Bainbridge from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. She has over 30 years of litigation experience, specializing in complex health care fraud civil and criminal investigations and trials. Throughout her career, she handled some of the most scientifically challenging, high-stakes health care cases involving a wide range of issues. Under her leadership, the Health Care Fraud Unit of the Boston U.S. Attorney's Office investigated dozens of pharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as individual providers and hospitals. The resulting prosecutions resulted in convictions and global resolutions recovering more than $10.8 billion in fines, damages, and penalties for wrongdoing. Among numerous awards for her work at the Department of Justice, Susan received the Attorney General's awards for Exceptional Service and Fraud Prevention. Susan has in-depth experience in corporate investigations, compliance, and interactions with DOJ, FDA, CMS, HHS-OIG, state Medicaid bureaus, and other regulators in the health care field.

"It is an honor to join Pierce Bainbridge as it opens the Boston office," said Winkler. After 25 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office, I was not looking to leave government practice -- but the opportunity to join these elite trial practitioners with their vision for effective and efficient top-flight litigation was too exciting to pass up. I am happy to be part of the team."

Velie and Kortmansky are both joining the firm from Sullivan & Worcester. Velie who served as Assistant Chief of the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, also has over 30 years of trial experience. His practice encompasses a broad range of commercial matters, including securities, products liability, white-collar criminal defense, domestic and international arbitration, employment law, accountants' and auditors' liability, insurance and bankruptcy. He has tried over 50 jury and non-jury trials and arbitrations in jurisdictions throughout the United States and served as both an arbitrator and a mediator.

Kortmansky has 25 years of experience representing clients in high stakes litigation and trials. He regularly advises senior management on litigation and regulatory risks. His clients include multi-national banks and corporations, high tech and fintech companies. Kortmansky regularly represent clients in criminal and regulatory proceedings commenced by the United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. His practice focuses on securities, products liability, bankruptcy, and white-collar criminal defense in addition to general commercial litigation.

"I am delighted to be joining Pierce Bainbridge and to be able to offer our clients the extraordinary advantages this dynamic firm offers. Pierce Bainbridge is stocked with talented, experienced litigators and, importantly, seasoned trial lawyers," commented Velie. "Pierce Bainbridge is at the apex of trial skills and innovation, and it is an honor and privilege to join a firm so prepared to meet the 21st century needs of its clients," added Kortmansky.

Velie and Kortmansky were both placed by Lee Presser of RPN Executive Search.

