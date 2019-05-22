Pierce Bainbridge Announces Sergey Grishin Lawsuit Against Jennifer Sulkess For Copyright Infringement And Defamation

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Pierce, Bainbridge, Beck, Price & Hecht LLP announced today that Sergey Grishin has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Jennifer Sulkess for copyright infringement, defamation and unlawful disclosure of private information.

The lawsuit describes a litany of transgressions by Sulkess against Sergey Grishin, including: obtaining Sergey Grishin's copyrighted work and repeatedly publishing it on the Internet without his permission; falsely posting on her Facebook page that Sergey Grishin used his influence to have his wife, Anna Fedoseeva, arrested in Russia; falsely accused Sergey Grishin of stalking and harassment; and publicly disclosing Sergey Grishin's home address and passport number.

Sergey Grishin said in the lawsuit that the defamatory statements were untrue and falsely accused him of a crime and "exposed Grishin to hatred, contempt, or ridicule." Because Sulkess acted fraudulently, willfully and with malice, the lawsuit alleges, Sergey Grishin is entitled to punitive damages according to proof at the time of trial.

Sulkess is alleged to be the lover of Sergey Grishin's ex-wife and she is believed to have made the false and defamatory statements about Sergey Grishin in an effort to humiliate him and damage his reputation.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages and an injunction prohibiting Sulkess from posting further defamatory remarks about Sergey Grishin in the future.

SOURCE Pierce, Bainbridge, Beck, Price & Hecht LLP