Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP Seeks To Vindicate Camp Fire Victims' Rights In PG&E's Bankruptcy Proceedings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP has filed the first adversary proceeding in Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation's bankruptcy proceedings seeking class action status for the victims of the Camp Fire. We are fighting to protect the rights of the victims of the Camp Fire, as the Bankruptcy Court considers how to reorganize the utility company and pay off its debts.

Pierce Bainbridge's Tom Warren, who previously represented the Trustee in the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities liquidation in the recovery of billions of dollars, was on the ground at the office of the U.S. Trustee today seeking a seat at the table for victims on the Tort Claimants Committee. "We have great confidence that the Bankruptcy Court and the U.S. Trustee can resolve all of this in an expeditious manner, which is best for all victims and the State of California," said Warren.

While all other class actions have been stayed because of the bankruptcy, Pierce Bainbridge seeks to certify a class of victims under the auspices of the Bankruptcy Court to ensure PG&E does not hide behind the protections of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to the detriment of the Camp Fire victims.

The lawsuit alleges that the Camp Fire was caused by PG&E as it knowingly failed to properly maintain its equipment. The Camp Fire virtually erased the town of Paradise from the map, destroying 14,000 homes and hundreds of commercial buildings and everything inside of them, injuring an untold number of people, and killing 88 others. Pierce Bainbridge currently represents renters and business owners in their lawsuit.

The case is Herndon, et al. v. PG&E Corporation, et al., Adv. Proc. No. 19-03000 (Bankr. N.D. Cal. Feb. 13, 2019).

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

The attorneys of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP—with a home office in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Cleveland —have collectively recovered more than $3 billion for victims of corporate misbehavior and fraud, and we stand ready to help make whole those impacted by this most recent and terrible turn of events. Our tireless attorneys have taken major corporations to trial around the country to press our clients' rights.

If you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit our website dedicated to helping victims of the Camp Fire: https://piercebainbridge.com/fires/

Attorney Advertising

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

Related Links

https://piercebainbridge.com

