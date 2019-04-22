Pierce Bainbridge Files Class Action Against Fisher-Price, Inc., Mattel, Inc. and Amazon in Connection With the Rock 'n Play Sleeper

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Bainbridge has filed a lawsuit against Fisher-Price, Inc., Mattel, Inc., and Amazon on behalf of all infants who have been injured or died while using the Rock 'n Play Sleeper, as well as all purchasers of the Rock 'n Play. The named Plaintiffs in this class action are the family of a 12-week-old infant who died tragically after just a few minutes in a Rock 'n Play Sleeper purchased from Amazon.

On April 12, 2019, on the heels of calls from the American Association of Pediatrics and growing consumer concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price recalled all Rock 'n Plays on the market – approximately 4.7 million units worldwide. The CPSC acknowledged that they were aware of more than thirty infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play and "urg[ed] parents to stop using this product immediately." The CPSC has also acknowledged that from the date of the Rock 'n Play's release to market in October 2009 until its recall on April 12, 2019, the Rock 'n Play's defective design caused injury and death to more than 150 infants. The complaint alleges that Fisher-Price and Mattel disregarded safety standards in designing the product and continued to market and sell it as a safe sleep device despite many reports of injuries and deaths of infants, including asphyxiation, twisted neck syndrome, and flat head syndrome.

The class action seeks a determination that the Rock 'n Play is defective, but individual damages claims for death and personal injury may have to proceed separately. Pierce Bainbridge continues to investigate all claims against Fisher-Price, Inc., Mattel, Inc. and sellers in connection with the design, manufacturing, marketing, promotion, sale and distribution of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

If you purchased or received a Rock 'n Play between October 2009-April 12, 2019 or you or someone you know has experienced death or injury as a result of the defective design of a Rock 'n Play, manufactured and sold by Fisher-Price, Inc. and Mattel, Inc., and you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit: https://piercebainbridge.com/rocknplay/

