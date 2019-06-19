Pierce Bainbridge Investigating AT&T for Location Data Sales

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporting from The New York Times and Vice recently revealed that AT&T has been routinely selling its customers' real-time location data in flagrant violation of its legal duties and its promises to its wireless subscribers.

AT&T has allegedly been selling this highly-sensitive location data to dozens of third parties for years without consent – despite promising its subscribers that it would "not sell [their] personal information to anyone, for any purpose. Period." AT&T's acts allow these third parties to track millions of AT&T customers' location in real time—data often accurate to within just a few meters—using only the target's cell phone number. This practice exposes AT&T customers to ongoing privacy violations, unauthorized use of their network data, and the risk of stalking and harassment.

AT&T's sale of its customers' location data is an egregious breach of its customers' privacy rights and a violation of federal and state law. While individual FCC commissioners and more than a dozen U.S. Senators have expressed outrage at AT&T's data sales practices, the government has yet to take any public steps to right AT&T's wrongs. The elite class action team at Pierce Bainbridge is looking to vindicate AT&T customers' rights through class action litigation, and secure a binding cessation of AT&T's privacy violations.

If you signed up for cell phone services with AT&T, you are encouraged to contact Pierce Bainbridge for additional information about your legal rights and options. Please visit https://piercebainbridge.com/geolocation/ to learn more.

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

The attorneys of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP—with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, and Boston—have collectively recovered more than $3 billion for victims of corporate misbehavior and fraud. We are experts in complex privacy class actions, and we stand ready to help make whole those impacted by AT&T's privacy violations. Our tireless attorneys have taken major corporations to trial around the country to press our clients' rights.

If you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit https://piercebainbridge.com/geolocation/.

Attorney Advertising

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

Related Links

https://piercebainbridge.com

