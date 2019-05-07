Pierce Bainbridge is Investigating Claims Against AT&T For Sale of Customer Location Data

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you an AT&T wireless customer? If so, AT&T may have been selling access to your geolocation data without your consent. Pierce Bainbridge is investigating AT&T for its years-long practice of selling its wireless customers' precise, real-time location data for unauthorized tracking and targeting.

As one of the nation's largest wireless service providers, AT&T has access to tens of millions of Americans' highly precise location data, and can access—and allow others to access—that data on demand without alerting the targeted customer. Public reporting has revealed that AT&T has been selling access to its customers' precise location data to the nation's largest data aggregators, as well bounty hunters, bail bondsmen, prison officials, low-level law enforcement, landlords, and debt collectors. AT&T's acts allow these third-parties to track AT&T customers' real-time location data—often within just a few meters—using only the target's cell phone number. This practice exposes AT&T customers to ongoing privacy violations, unauthorized use of their network data, and the risk of stalking and harassment.

AT&T's sale of its customers' location data is an egregious breach of its customers' privacy rights and a violation of federal and state laws. AT&T's actions are particularly outrageous given its promises to its customers that it would safeguard their data and that it would "not sell [their] personal information to anyone, for any purpose. Period."

While individual FCC commissioners and more than a dozen U.S. Senators have expressed outrage at AT&T's acts, the government has yet to take any public steps to right AT&T's wrongs. The elite class action team at Pierce Bainbridge is looking to vindicate AT&T customers' rights through class action litigation, and secure a binding cessation of AT&T's privacy violations.

If you signed up for cell phone services with AT&T and believe that your location data was wrongfully accessed and your privacy violated, you are encouraged to contact Pierce Bainbridge for additional information about your legal rights and options. Please visit www.piercebainbridge.com/geolocation to learn more.

About Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP

The attorneys of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP—with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, and Boston—have collectively recovered more than $3 billion for victims of corporate misbehavior and fraud. We are highly skilled and experienced in handling complex privacy class actions, and we stand ready to help make whole those impacted by AT&T's privacy violations. Our tireless attorneys have taken major corporations to trial around the country to vindicate our clients' rights.

If you wish to discuss your rights with our attorneys, please visit www.piercebainbridge.com/geolocation. For more information about Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, please visit our website at www.piercebainbridge.com.

Attorney Advertising

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

