Pierce Bainbridge Is Investigating the Exposure of Millions of Patient Records by Quest Diagnostics

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you had a medical or lab test with Quest Diagnostics? If so, your medical and personal data may have been stolen by hackers who broke into a payment provider used by Quest.

Quest Diagnostics recently admitted in a government filing that the records of 11.9 million patients were exposed in this data breach. Your medical information, credit card numbers, bank account information, and other personal information such your Social Security number may have already been used or sold.

If you have ever had a test done by Quest Diagnostics there is a high risk that your medical and personal information have been stolen. You are encouraged to contact Pierce Bainbridge for additional information about your legal rights and options. Please visit www.piercebainbridge.com/questbreach to learn more.

