Pierce Bainbridge to represent Lenny Dykstra in October legal malpractice trial; Dykstra withdraws from celebrity boxing match to focus on trial preparation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, 2019, Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP will represent Major League Baseball legend Lenny "Nails" Dykstra in a legal malpractice trial against Boucher LLP in Los Angeles Superior Court, over that firm's negligence and disregard of Mr. Dykstra's civil rights case, where Mr. Dykstra was assaulted by numerous deputies while incarcerated at Men's Central, the nation's largest jail.

John Pierce, Founder and Global Managing Partner of Pierce Bainbridge, will try the case on behalf of Mr. Dykstra. According to Mr. Pierce, "I have discussed with Lenny the grave seriousness that accompanies American civil jury trials. He is absolutely dedicated to approaching this trial with the same degree of focus that characterized his legendary career on the baseball diamond. I have instructed him that no distractions are permitted as we head to trial, and I have impressed upon him his civic responsibility to properly prepare for a multi-week trial and that it is incumbent upon him to approach it with the same seriousness that the judge and citizens who will decide his fate will undoubtedly display. Lenny understands this."

Mr. Pierce continued, "As a result, Mr. Dykstra is withdrawing from his celebrity boxing match with Chris Morgan, the 'Bagel Boss Guy,' so that he can focus properly on preparing for his upcoming trial. The fight will not be rescheduled."

This is a decision that has been made by Mr. Dykstra in consultation with his attorneys, and it is final. All inquiries regarding this issue should be directed to Conor McDonough at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP.

