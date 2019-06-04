Pierce Fire Truck Dealer Opens New Service Facility in Minot, North Dakota

MINOT, N.D., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MacQueen Emergency, a Pierce fire apparatus dealer, recently opened a new service facility in Minot, North Dakota, to meet the growing needs of new and existing customers. The facility, MacQueen's fifth in the Midwest, strengthens MacQueen's local service and support of customers in the region.

The facility, located at 7195 19th Ave NW, Burlington, ND 58722, will provide fire departments with a complete service offering including body, pump and electrical system repairs, maintenance, pump testing and more. The lead technician will be Karter Lesmann. Karter is well known among North Dakota fire departments for his reliable service capabilities and currently serves as the chief of Burlington Fire Department.

"I'm excited to be a part of the MacQueen team and to continue to support the fire service in North Dakota. Having a local service center, combined with dealer support that MacQueen offers, is something this region has been missing," says Karter.

In addition to service, MacQueen is the authorized Pierce Manufacturing Inc. dealer in North Dakota. Scott Berge, firefighter at West Fargo Fire Department, is the local experienced sales representative for the area.

MacQueen offers a wide range of heavy equipment to the North Dakota region, including a TRUVAC hydro excavation rental fleet. The new location will serve as a regional service center for this fleet in the oil, gas and utility markets.

The combination of service offerings will add great value to the North Dakota region. MacQueen plans to continue adding experienced technicians and sales staff to meet the current and future needs of its customers.

About MacQueen Group

The MacQueen Group offers a mix of municipal, fire and safe dig equipment including street sweepers, sewer cleaners, refuse trucks, snow removal equipment, fire trucks and vacuum excavators. MacQueen has seven locations in the Upper Midwest with its headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition to sales, Macqueen offers quality support by offering a large parts inventory, local service centers, mobile service capabilities and specialized operator training.

Contact: Allie Keller – Director of Marketing

Phone: 651-523-1139

Email: allie.keller@macqueengroup.com

