Pierce Global Promotes Mike Kelley to Agency's Managing Director

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierce Global, an experiential agency within Omnicom Experiential Group (OEG), today announced the promotion of Mike Kelley to managing director.

In this new role, Kelley will lead Pierce's vision, as well as the agency's strategic service offering.

"Mike has been a key member of the team now for 20 years. Throughout that time he has excelled at every level within Pierce," said Cameron Parsons, of Omnicom Experiential Group. "I'm delighted that Mike will now take the top position and know that his in-depth knowledge of the business and his deep client relationships paired with his energy and enthusiasm will set Pierce up for growth in 2020 and beyond. I look forward to working closely with him and his team."

Kelley, formerly of Gatorade (PepsiCo), has acted as the agency's executive vice president, heading up Pierce Client Engagement and Strategy teams. During his 20-year tenure at Pierce, he has also led teams on both the operations and client engagement side of the business—responsible for integrated experiential programming for top companies and brands including CitiBank, Diageo, Heineken USA, Kraft, Lidl USA, Post Foods and Unilever.

"I am thrilled to be asked to lead the agency. We have a team poised for growth, and the industry is in the most dynamic phase it's ever been—the value, impact and influence of brand experience has never been greater," said Kelley.

About Pierce Global

We create experiential strategies that drive brand participation, converting shoppers into buyers and buyers into advocates. Founded in 1990, Pierce is an award-winning experiential leader, creating insight-driven brand experiences by combining key insights, measurement and a robust and purpose-driven infrastructure to deliver business impact for our clients. We're headquartered in Portland, Maine, are a member of Omnicom Experiential Group and part of Omnicom Group Inc.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

