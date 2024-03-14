Piermont Brands launches Chica~Chida: A Peanut Butter Agave Spirit From the Heart of Tequila Jalisco, in Collaboration with Caleb Pressley

The Product is Now Available for Purchase in New Jersey, Online and will also be available in Florida, South Carolina & Connecticut in April

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Piermont Brands proudly announces the launch of Chica~Chida Peanut Butter Agave Spirit. Crafted in collaboration with Caleb Pressley from Barstool Sports, Chica~Chida challenges the market with its unique approach, diverging from conventional spirits and injecting a fresh perspective in an industry crowded with seriousness.

Piermont Brands proudly announces the launch of Chica~Chida Peanut Butter Agave Spirit, crafted in collusion with Caleb Pressley from Barstool Sports Barstool Sport's Caleb Pressley showcasing his latest venture, Chica~Chida, tucked away in his back pocket during his most recent trip to Tequila, Mexico

This revolutionary peanut butter agave spirit, born in the heart of Tequila, Mexico, blends the essence of espadin agave with allergen-free peanut butter extract, delivering a smooth, explosively flavorful shot experience that defies expectations.

Sam Hirsch and Charles Sachs, the founders of Piermont Brands, echo this sentiment, emphasizing the brand's dedication to fostering a more playful drinking culture, "Chica~Chida represents our rebellion against the stale and pretentious norms of the industry. Teaming up with Caleb Pressley, we're reshaping the narrative and encouraging customers to savor a dose of pure, unfiltered enjoyment."

The partnership between Piermont Brands and Caleb Pressley was forged through spirits industry veteran, Brian Axelrod. Axelrod, a founding partner of Chica~Chida and longtime friend of Pressley, was visiting him in FL and happened to have him taste a sample he brought - the rest is history.

Caleb Pressley is a comedic force known for his sharp wit and style. As a satirical interviewer and writer, Caleb has garnered acclaim for injecting humor into topics that are often viewed as touchy by traditional media. With his unique perspective and irreverent approach, he fearlessly tackles current events and societal norms, keeping audiences entertained, engaged, and informed. Caleb's approach is distinctive and unique, solidifying his status as a standout figure in comedy and content creation.

"Chica~Chida is peanut butter, butt better. I say Butt because Chica~Chida makes my tonsils twerk and my brain bounce that ass," says Caleb Pressley as he shares his excitement for the brand affirming, "My dream is to one day have kids who grow up to be 21 so they can sip on Chica~Chida themselves. Or 18 if we live in Europe which I don't foresee."

Whether you're a seasoned mixologist or an individual seeking a departure from the ordinary, Chica~Chida promises a delightful shot that defies the industry's prevailing seriousness.

Chica~Chida has signed a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, one of the premier spirits distributors in the United States. The partnership is set to kick off in Florida and South Carolina next month with sights set on a phased expansion plan to other SGWS markets.

Chica~Chida is now available in New Jersey, where Piermont Brands is headquartered, through Fedway Associates.

For more information on Chica~Chida, visit https://www.drinkchicachida.com and follow them on Instagram @drinkchicachida

About Piermont Brands: Piermont Brands is committed to reshaping the beverage alcohol industry by delivering spirits that defy convention.

About Caleb Pressley: Caleb Pressley, a prominent figure from Barstool Sports, is recognized for his satirical spin on entertainment and media.

SOURCE Chica~Chida