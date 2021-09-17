Pierpoint International Named Top 10 Midsize Deal RPO Leader by HRO Today

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierpoint International, a global, on-demand technology-driven talent outsourcing solutions provider, offering recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), project recruitment, contingent workforce management, and build-operate-transfer (BOT), is recognized for the 7th year in a row as a Midsize Deal RPO Leader in HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: RPO.

Pierpoint scored in the top 10 of the Midsize Deal RPO Leaders ranking:

Midsize Deal RPO Leaders

Overall Midsize Deal RPO Leaders

Breadth of Service Leaders

Size of Deal Leaders

Quality of Service Leaders

"We are grateful for being recognized on the Bakers Dozen RPO ranking for the 7th year in a row," said Alyssa Terrizano, President and COO of Pierpoint International. "We would like to thank our clients for recognizing our commitment to their success, but also our dedicated team of recruiters for their passion and teamwork over the years."

About the Ranking

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are very prestigious in the RPO industry because they are based solely on confidential customer feedback collected annually from buyers of RPO services. With over 700 surveys applied around the world, the survey is considered a leading indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

About Pierpoint International

As a premier RPO partner, Pierpoint International combines talent acquisition expertise, process optimization, and technology to identify and hire mission-critical talent, as part of our clients' growth and transformation business strategy. We partner with some of the most fascinating Technology and Life Sciences startups on their path to IPO, as well as leading Fortune 1000 companies to build innovative teams in the US, and abroad. Pierpoint International is a Certified Minority-Owned enterprise, founded in 2003, and headquartered in San Jose, California.

To learn more about Pierpoint International, visit www.pierpoint.com

