Pierre Bernardin is Eurazeo's New Head of Investor Relations

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo, a leading global listed investment company with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €12 billion from third parties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Bernardin as Head of Investor Relations.

Pierre Bernardin will be responsible for relations with shareholders, reporting directly to Philippe Audouin, Directeur Général Finances of Eurazeo.

Pierre Bernardin, Head of Investor Relations, Eurazeo

Before joining Eurazeo, Pierre Bernardin was Head of Investor Relations of Econocom since 2017. Prior to this, he spent 10 years at Exane, heading the European MidCaps equity research team before moving to the asset management branch and then working with the group CEO on his business development and strategy team. He started his career as a consultant in strategy at Roland Berger. Pierre graduated from HEC Paris Business School in 2002.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11 billion from third parties, invested in over 300 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , Sao Paulo , Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt and Madrid .

ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA

