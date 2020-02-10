Pierre Corp. $2.5 Million Equity Line Registration Statement Declared Effective by the SEC

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Corp. (OTCQB: PIRE) Pierre Corp, a consumer packaged goods contender with first phase focus on CBD beverages, prepares to strengthen its position in the marketplace with resources made available through a $2.5 Million Equity line Financing with Tiger Trout Capital LLC. Pierre Corp products are slated to be made available through wholesale, retail and end user e-commerce sales channels in the first quarter of 2020.

The company plans to access the capital for its ongoing development, inventory and marketing programs.

The Company's registration statement, which includes the prospectus relating to the Equity Line, is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands;; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

Contact:

www.pierrecorp.com

Tel: +1-818-855-8199

Email: info@pierrecorp.com

