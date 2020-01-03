Pierre Corp. Secures $2.5 Million Equity Line Financing

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Corp. (OTCQB: PIRE), a consumer packaged goods contender with first phase focus on CBD beverages, prepares to strengthen its position in the marketplace with resources made available through a $2.5 Million Equity line Financing with Tiger Trout Capital LLC. The terms of the Equity Agreement will give Pierre Corp the right, but never the obligation, to sell to Tiger Trout up to 2.5 Million Dollars worth of Pierre's registered common stock over an anticipated two-year period at times and in amounts that Pierre deems appropriate. Pierre Corp products are slated to be made available through wholesale, retail and end user e-commerce sales channels in the first quarter of 2020.

The company plans to access the capital for its ongoing development, inventory and marketing programs. For more information please visit our website; www.pierrecorp.com.

As the target market becomes increasingly educated, a growing demand for healthier, higher quality selections position the Company to become a considerable disruptor in the industry. Pierre is bringing healthier options to market as consumers seek health conscious alternatives to popular sugary, sweet and generally unhealthy carbonated beverages.

