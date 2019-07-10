Pierre Fabre Group Evaluated by ECOCERT Environment at the Excellence Level

"We are delighted to afford this recognition to the Pierre Fabre Group, thus highlighting the company's commitment to all the CSR guidelines mentioned in the ISO 26000 standard. The robustness of the ECOCERT 26000 assessment model represents a real guarantee for stakeholders that their expectations have been objectively taken into account by Pierre Fabre. This recognition is in line with the ECOCERT group's desire to acknowledge players that assume their corporate social responsibilities and are committed to transforming our economic models for the long term," said Laurent Croguennec, CEO of ECOCERT Environment.

"We are, of course, very pleased with the result of this assessment, which demonstrates the Pierre Fabre Group's sincere and ongoing commitment to combining economic development with respect for human beings, environmental protection and maintaining a local presence," said Florence Guillaume, Director of Green Mission Pierre Fabre, the entity in charge of the Group's CSR policy.

Eric Ducournau, CEO of the Pierre Fabre Group, declared: "The fact that we attained the 'excellence' level from our very first assessment by ECOCERT Environment is due to both the vision of a single man [founder Pierre Fabre], who was a pioneer in the area of sustainable development, and the efforts of our 11,000 employees to honor this vision on a daily basis. This assessment will give us the energy to boost our efforts to further satisfy requirements in terms of naturalness, transparency, scientific rigor and ethics regarding patients, consumers and health professionals in the 130 countries where our brands are marketed."

To carry out its assessment, ECOCERT Environment conducted 150 interviews in France and abroad, including 55 Pierre Fabre employees drawn by lot and a panel of eight external stakeholders.

With the next ECOCERT Environment assessment scheduled for 2022, the Pierre Fabre Group has already set itself several ambitious, measurable targets for the short and medium term:

100% of new products will be eco-designed from 2019;

80% of new plant extracts will be sourced from plants grown in line with organic or sustainable farming principles (pesticide-free) by 2021;

30% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2025;

emissions by 2025; 25% reduction in energy consumption by 2025.

Click here for complete details on Pierre Fabre Group's ECOCERT assessment.

