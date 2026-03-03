Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Submits Type A Meeting Request to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tabelecleucel Biologic License Application (BLA)

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, 2026, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, Inc., submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Type A meeting on the biologic license application for tabelecleucel, an allogeneic T-cell therapy with a proposed indication for relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr Virus Positive Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease (EBV+ PTLD), to address the January 9, 2026 Complete Response Letter from the agency.

"We look forward to meeting with the agency to discuss a path forward that achieves accelerated approval of tabelecleucel in R/R EBV+ PTLD. People living with this ultra-rare form of lymphoma urgently need an FDA-approved treatment option as none currently exist," said Adriana Herrera, Chief Executive Officer of Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Pierre Fabre Laboratories pharmaceutical subsidiary in the United States. "We approach this meeting with a sense of urgency and strong support from the patient and medical communities as the lifespan of individuals with R/R EBV+ PTLD is often measured in weeks to months following failure of standard treatment."

About Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals and Pierre Fabre Laboratories

The mission of Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (PFP) is to deliver breakthrough therapies in oncology and rare diseases to patient populations with high unmet needs and limited treatment options. Our belief is that every time we care for a single person, we make the whole world better.

PFP is the US pharmaceutical subsidiary of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, a foundation-owned company with seven decades of impact. Pierre Fabre Laboratories is a global healthcare company, established in 43 countries, with over 10,000 employees, and with products distributed in 120 territories across the globe.

The Pierre Fabre Laboratories foundation ownership enhances the ability of the company to create long-term value for patients. Partnerships and acquisitions drive its innovative precision treatment pipeline and are enabled by the unique corporate structure.

Building on the legacy of Pierre Fabre Laboratories, innovation is the life blood of PFP and patient experience drives everything the company does. PFP aspires to design and develop therapeutic solutions inspired by patients and healthcare professionals; draw on science and nature as perpetual sources of inspiration; develop long-term partnerships with researchers and innovators worldwide; and place pharmaceutical ethics and climate transition at the heart of our action.

Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals has therapies in development for Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), NRAS-mutant melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer with mutation or amplification of MET, and X-Linked Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (XLHED). Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

For more information, visit www.pierrefabrepharmaceuticals.com, www.pierre-fabre.com, @Pierre Fabre Oncology

SOURCE Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals