Pierre Guérin is building a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Pierre Guérin, an entity of Equans Process Solutions, is a global provider specializing in the design, manufacture, and installation of vessels and automated process lines for the pharma & biotech, food & beverage and cosmetics industries. The company is further expanding its international footprint with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the United States, in Clayton, North Carolina. The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new plant took place on July 7, 2026, in the presence of local officials and community representatives.

CLAYTON, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre Guérin has established itself as a key player of equipment design, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance services for process industries such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Its mission is to support its clients in high-value-added process industries in achieving operational excellence and sustainable performance.

Over the decades, Pierre Guérin has taken on new challenges and developed complementary areas of expertise. Having established a presence in Europe, then in China and South Korea, the company now employs nearly 600 people worldwide. Leveraging recognized expertise in engineering, stainless steel fabrication, process piping, and large-scale international management projects, Pierre Guérin delivers tailor-made solutions that help industrial customers overcome their most complex operational challenges.

Pierre Guérin's new production site is located in Clayton, North Carolina, within the Research Triangle region, one of the leading biotechnology and life sciences hubs in the United States, and close to AdvanceTEC, an Equans U.S. company specializing in the design and construction of cleanrooms for high-tech industries. Scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2027, the new Pierre Guérin facility represents a key milestone in the Group's growth strategy.

This new strategic location in Clayton, North Carolina, strengthens Pierre Guérin's position in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology market in the United States, while increasing the Group's capacity to deliver large integrated turnkey solutions for customers worldwide. It also enables the company to build closer relationships with its international and North American clients, whilst significantly reducing project completion and delivery times.

The proximity to AdvanceTEC further strengthens Equans' ability to provide integrated solutions combining process equipment, cleanroom environments, and advanced facility delivery for a variety of industrial customers.

"We are proud to build our new production facility in the United States. This strategic investment reflects our ambition to support our international and North American customers more closely by providing them with a high level of local service. Starting in 2027, our teams will deliver equipment and process systems that meet the quality standards and industrial excellence for which Pierre Guérin is renowned" said Philippe Pierre, Chief Executive Officer of Pierre Guérin.

Yves Nussbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Equans Process Solutions, added: "This project is part of a long-term vision aimed at supporting our sustainable international growth and reinforcing our position in advanced industries, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors."

About Pierre Guérin

Pierre Guérin is a subsidiary of Equans, a Bouygues Group company, and is part of Equans Process Solutions, the process industries division of Equans France. The company designs, manufactures, installs and maintains vessels and automated process systems for industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1949, its French-made expertise has evolved from the manufacture of stainless-steel equipment for the dairy industry to the delivery of turnkey production lines for the pharma, biotech, cosmetics and food & beverage sectors. Today, Pierre Guérin employs nearly 600 people across four manufacturing sites located in France, Spain, China, and the United States. Recognized as a global leader in its market, the company designs high quality stainless steel process equipment incorporating innovative mixing and agitation technologies, including process vessels, fermenters, bioreactors, and more. Pierre Guérin also provides equipment and production environment automation solutions (control systems), supplies Clean-in-Place (CIP) systems, and delivers comprehensive industrial maintenance services and retrofits through a dedicated team. Pierre Guérin's expertise complements the activities of other Equans entities, particularly in the management of highly technical projects and the construction of qualified production environments. Biotechnology manufacturing involves stringent technical, regulatory (including GMP requirements), and environmental standards associated with the production of biological products, making this integrated expertise a key asset for customers operating in highly regulated industries.

www.pierreguerin.com

About Equans

Equans is a global leader in the energy and services sector, operating in 20 countries with 83,000 employees across five continents and generating €18.7 billion in revenue in 2025. Equans designs, installs, and delivers customized solutions to enhance its customers' equipment, systems, and technical processes, while optimizing their performance to support energy, industrial, and digital transitions. With a strong local footprint built on its historic brands and backed by world-class technical expertise, Equans' highly skilled professionals support regions, cities, industries, and buildings across a wide range of fields, including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), refrigeration, fire protection, facility management, digital and ICT solutions, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and robotics. Equans holds leading positions in its key European markets—France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom—and also maintains a strong presence in the United States and Latin America.

www.equans.com

Contact

[email protected] : +33 6 58 04 99 43

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SOURCE Equans