Pierre Michel Closes Their Doors After More Than 50 Years, Jerome Lordet Salon Opens On The Upper East Side

News provided by

Jerome Lordet Salon

13 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

After 25 years at Pierre Michel Salon, Salon Director Jerome Lordet Opens His First Namesake Salon with the Pierre Michel Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity hair stylist Jerome Lordet, formerly Director of the iconic Pierre Michel Salon, has gone out on his own to found the Jerome Lordet Salon. Jerome Lordet Salon will open their doors to the public on February 13 at the end of New York Fashion Week, at their new Upper East Side location next to uptown culinary staple Le Bilboquet. He brings his entire staff from Pierre Michel with him.

Continue Reading
The Jerome Lordet Salon
The Jerome Lordet Salon
Jerome Lordet puts the finishing touches on his clients' style
Jerome Lordet puts the finishing touches on his clients' style

Pierre Michel closed their doors in November 2023 following more than 50 years on the Upper East Side, with Lordet with the salon for over 25 years. Known for their high profile and celebrity clientele, owners Pierre Ouaknine and Michel Obadia now leave their lifelong clients and legacy in Lordet's hands to continue it going forward. 

Jerome Lordet was trained in France under Bruno Pittini of Jacques Dessange, working with the all-time greats of the French hair world. Since his early years, Jerome has been a go-to stylist for generations of fashion models and celebrities, from iconic beauties Racquel Welch and Bianca Jagger to current day celebrities such as Jessica Biel, Jessica Simpson and Sandra Bullock

Jerome's technique has always focused on sur mesure, or tailor-made cuts - he excels in creating a natural, feminine, sexy and individualized look for each client's personality. His use of the French technique of controlled cutting for men and women creates hair styles that not only suits each clients' appearance and lifestyle but enhances it.

In his new space, Lordet will be launching his first product line, Love Is In the Hair, a slogan that he's always lived by and decorated his salon with. Clients at the new salon will also have access to a unique dedicated menu from Le Bilboquet ordered from their direct line to the salon to enjoy while being pampered in the new space. In addition to hair services, they will provide facials, manicures + pedicures, and brow grooming from his top-quality dedicated team of 40. To continue servicing his VIP clientele, the salon will feature a private treatment room.

 "We are bringing the French style of beauty to 60th Street in this exciting new chapter and will continue to prove that 'Love is in the Hair'," says Lordet of opening the new space.

Media Contact:
Abbey Blakeman
847-224-3326
[email protected]

SOURCE Jerome Lordet Salon

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.