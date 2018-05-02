Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

BOSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. ("Eaton Vance") announced today that Pierric G. (Eric) Senay has joined the firm as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Senay succeeds Daniel C. Cataldo, who was recently appointed Chief Administrative Officer. Mr. Senay reports to Laurie G. Hylton, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Senay brings to Eaton Vance broad experience in corporate treasury and finance functions, including at General Motors, GE Capital, Hyundai Capital America and Tesla. Most recently, he was Assistant Treasurer at Aetna.
"Eric is an accountable leader with a successful track record of leading multi-national treasury teams in support of corporate growth initiatives," said Ms. Hylton. "We are highly confident in his ability to help us achieve Eaton Vance's long-term financial objectives and communicate our strategy and results to the financial community."
Mr. Senay is a graduate of the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Business Administration. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Duke University and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
About Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $433.9 billion as of March 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The Company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.
