Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

"Eric is an accountable leader with a successful track record of leading multi-national treasury teams in support of corporate growth initiatives," said Ms. Hylton. "We are highly confident in his ability to help us achieve Eaton Vance's long-term financial objectives and communicate our strategy and results to the financial community."

Mr. Senay is a graduate of the University of Delaware with a B.S. in Business Administration. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Duke University and is a Certified Treasury Professional.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $433.9 billion as of March 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The Company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

