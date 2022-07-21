Piestro Partners with Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to Begin Piloted Test of Automated Pizzeria

Capriotti's intends to purchase up to 100 Piestro Pods Within Five Years of Unit Availability

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Piestro , the robotic pizzeria producing high-quality artisanal pizza within just a few minutes, announced it is partnering with Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), an award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise, to begin a piloted test of its Piestro Pod in Capriotti's flagship Las Vegas location. Capriotti's also intends to purchase up to 100 Piestro Pods within five years of such units being made available to the restaurant following the pilot.

As customer demand for convenience and speed remain at an all-time high in the restaurant industry, brands must rapidly evolve to keep up with the ever-changing food landscape. Capriotti's puts innovation and technology disruption front and center, particularly as a brand whose sales lean heavily to lunchtime hours and is taking steps to expand beyond that.

"Piestro will be a tremendous addition to our shops and give our customers a brand-new menu category for evening and late-night eats that we didn't have before," said Ashley Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Capriotti's. "During these slower blocks of the day, one pod could increase our revenue without needing to find additional team members. We're optimistic that our initial test will be a success, and foresee Piestro becoming an integral part of our future store layouts."

Through the integration of Piestro, Capriotti's will be able to offer delicious pizza to its customers without the retail footprint and labor costs typically associated with producing pizza. This means Capriotti's increases their ROI and customers pay lower prices than they would at a conventional pizzeria.

"We are extremely excited to partner with a rapidly growing brand like Capriotti's and cannot wait to serve our pizza to their loyal customers," said Massimo Noja de Marco, CEO of Piestro. "Once they try our unique recipe for the first time and see our Pod in action, we have no doubt that they will keep coming back for more!"

Piestro continues to see traction with investors in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX . The platform gives more everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the $46.3 billion U.S. pizza market and be a part of shaping the future of the industry by investing in intelligent automation – invest now .

About Piestro

Piestro is an automated pizzeria – a standalone, fully integrated cooking system and dispenser – that crafts high-quality artisanal pizzas within just a few minutes. Combining robotics, precision control/actuation and culinary excellence, Piestro creates pizzas full of authentic flavor closer to customers. The company is backed by lead investor, Wavemaker Partners , a global Venture Capital fund with $600M AUM and Wavemaker Labs , a food automation focused venture studio. The company features a seasoned team of food and robotics expertise made up of executives and founders from Miso Robotics , Kitchen United, SBE Entertainment Group , Graze Autonomous Mowers , and Wolfgang Puck .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Piestro is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier I of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained here: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1734242

SOURCE Wavemaker Labs