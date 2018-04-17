PieSync Joins Marketo® Innovate Partner Ecosystem to Enable Marketers to Leverage Data from 100+ Software Apps

By forming this partnership, Marketo customers can now automatically synchronize their data between Marketo, and other business apps, such as their CRM, email client, or customer care tool.

"We are excited about offering our customers enhanced capabilities to streamline their data and contact relevancy," said Shai Alfandary, Vice President, Global Head of ISVs and LaunchPoint® Ecosystem, Marketo. "This functionality expands and improves our integrated marketing campaign capabilities for all of our customers."

PieSync's enhanced capability helps improve Marketo customers' marketing and campaign performance by easily and affordably connecting apps and streamlining contact data across their entire organization delivering data relevance and reliability.

"Leveraging our 2-way contact synchronization solution to connect Marketo users to other applications, enhances data relevance and reliability across a company's cloud ecosystem, "said Ewout Matens, Founder and CEO of PieSync. "This enhanced functionality delivers improved campaign performance for Marketo customers."

About PieSync

PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 100 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com.

