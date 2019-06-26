PieSync Named 2019 Best Software Companies in EMEA by Customers

G2 Crowd Community Names PieSync amongst top software companies in EMEA

GHENT, Belgium, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PieSync, the fastest growing real-time, two-way intelligent customer data synchronization platform has once again been recognized as a top software company by G2 Crowd. The recently released report named PieSync as a top EMEA based software company based on receiving high customer satisfaction recognitions.

G2 Crowd community members and PieSync customers offer feedback and recommendations as well as comparison to other applications.

One PieSync customer stated in reference to PieSync, "Best synchronization platform ever. PieSync is by far the best platform I've used to integrate all my business apps and keep my information synchronized. It is the best one I know which does two-way smooth syncing. I love the fact that it automatically maps all the fields to be synced between apps, what I had to do manually and subject to misconfiguration in previous tools I used. They offer quick and friendly support, always available to help."

"We are thrilled that our customers are showcasing the value PieSync delivers to them," said Ewout Meyns, founder and CEO of PieSync. "This recognition as a Best Software Company in EMEA by the G2Crowd community showcases how our intelligent two-way customer data synchronization solution enhances data relevance and reliability in a differentiated way for our customers."

For the full report or to read PieSync customer reviews visit https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/emea

About PieSync

PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent customer data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 180 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com .

SOURCE PieSync

Related Links

piesync.com

