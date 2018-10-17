PieSync Named a Leader on G2 Crowd's Grid for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

In the Fall 2018 iPaaS Data Report users rate PieSync with highest rated satisfaction

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - PieSync, the fastest growing real-time, two-way contact data synchronization platform has been ranked as a leading Integration Platform as a Service for Small Business by G2 Crowd. The report released in Fall 2018 named PieSync as a leader for small business based on receiving a high customer satisfaction and ease of use scores.

The report defines integration platforms as a service (iPaaS) provides a centralized console to manage, govern, and integrate cloud-based applications. These tools work by connecting cloud applications and services, and controlling integration flows. They can speed up product development by integrating existing tools, and increase data volume by utilizing external sources. Companies use these tools to scale performance needs, add product functionality, and structure application integrations. Features or data can be added or removed quickly, reducing failover, downtime, and development time. There is some relationship between iPaaS and ESB software, but iPaaS is typically used for customer-facing applications, while ESB is used for internal data transfers and updates.

To qualify for inclusion in the iPaaS category, a product must:

Provide a dashboard for managing cloud integrations

Allow users to govern and manage connections

Connect data from multiple disparate systems

Consolidate cloud solutions into a single platform

"We are thrilled to be showcased as a leader on the G2 Crowd report," said Ewout Meyns, founder and CEO of PieSync. "The validation by our customers that PieSync intelligent two-way synch platform is easy to use and delivers customer value is clear recognition of our superior products and services."

In the past, PieSync was featured as no. 39 on the Best Small Business Software Companies 2018 | G2 Crowd.

For the full report or to read PieSync customer reviews visit https://www.g2crowd.com/categories/ipaas#highest_rated

About PieSync

PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 100 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com .

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 325,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.

