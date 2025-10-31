Piezo Direct Launches New eCommerce Platform for Standard Piezo Products

BURLINGAME Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Direct, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of custom and standard piezoelectric components, has officially launched its new eCommerce platform, allowing customers to conveniently purchase standard piezo products directly from its website at https://piezodirect.com/shop/.

This exciting milestone marks a significant step forward for Piezo Direct as one of the few piezoelectric manufacturing companies to offer standard piezo products for online purchase. The new platform makes it easier than ever for engineers, researchers, and product developers to quickly order high-quality piezoelectric components for prototyping, testing, and production needs.

"Our goal has always been to make high-performance piezo technology more accessible," said Li Hsu, founder of Piezo Direct. "By offering our standard piezo products online, we're streamlining the ordering process and empowering innovators to get the parts they need faster."

The new online store features a comprehensive selection of standard piezoelectric products, including:

Each product is manufactured with Piezo Direct's commitment to precision engineering, quality control, and reliability. Customers can easily browse specifications, select quantities, and complete purchases securely through the new platform.

In addition to its growing line of standard products, Piezo Direct continues to specialize in custom piezoelectric solutions, collaborating closely with clients across the medical, aerospace, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics industries to design and produce tailored piezo components that meet exact performance requirements.

The launch of the eCommerce platform reflects Piezo Direct's dedication to innovation, efficiency, and customer accessibility.

About Piezo Direct

Founded in 1989, Piezo Direct is a California-based piezoelectric manufacturer providing both standard and custom piezoelectric components, including actuators, sensors, transducers, and atomizers. Serving clients across the globe, Piezo Direct is known for its engineering expertise, reliable communication, competitive pricing, and on-time delivery.

To explore Piezo Direct's new eCommerce store or learn more about its capabilities, visit https://piezodirect.com/shop/

SOURCE Piezo Direct