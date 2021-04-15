Piezo Motion Enables Serticom to Provide Innovative and Affordable Piezoelectric Motors in Europe

SARASOTA, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Motion Corp, a leader and innovator of precision motor technology, today announced a distribution partnership with Serticom b.v., a dynamic player in the market of industrial electronic components, to provide motion control systems to the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Piezo Motion Serticom

Serticom is advancing its innovative product line with Piezo Motion's multifaceted rotary and linear motors. Piezo Motion's precision motors are built with revolutionary technology that provides a stable precision motor with competitive pricing designed explicitly for manufacturers that require precise control in a small and economical package. Piezo Motion's product line is the solution to the newest requirements, and Serticom is an innovator in these markets.

"We have been looking for a supplier to help us advance from a technology side," explains Ron Timmermans, Managing Director at Serticom. "Piezo Motion's products provide the custom innovation, at an affordable price, that the industries we serve are seeking. I see many possibilities."

"It is hard to find the perfect partner to fill the gap between the supplier and the end-user. We feel this will be a great partnership," added Paul Winsveen, who works in Product Marketing at Serticom. "Piezo Motion is at the forefront of this new technology, and we feel it will be mutually beneficial as we expand our reach."

Piezo Motion motors are perfect for a wide range of applications. This includes laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductor, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower costs than conventional piezo solutions.

"The versatility of our product line offers a unique solution for manufactures that require piezo performance at a competitive price," said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Piezo Motion. "As we continue our expansion into global markets, European manufacturers can now benefit from the innovative solutions that Serticom and Piezo Motion offer."

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ) is a leader in piezo motor technology with multi-million dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative piezoelectric technology and motion products that enhance their functionality in a multitude of applications. We work with startups, OEMs, research institutions, and industrial companies from around the world empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Serticom

Serticom b.v. ( serticom.nl ) is a value-added distributor filling the gap between customer needs and manufacturers' products by means of the delivery and or adaptation of innovative products into customer-tailored solutions. Our engineers are well trained and can help you find the optimum solution for your technical requirements thus reducing the customer's overall costs and time to market.

