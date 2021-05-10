Piezo Motion Joins Forces with Motion Control Products to Propel Forward-Thinking, High-Performing Piezoelectric Motors in the UK

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Motion Corp, a leader and innovator of precision motor technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Motion Control Products, an expert in leading-edge universal servo drive, motion, and automation, to provide viable motion control answers for manufacturers throughout the United Kingdom.

Motion Control Products

Citing Piezo Motion's forward-thinking technology, Motion Control is expanding its diverse automation applications with Piezo Motion's versatile linear and rotary motors. Piezo Motion's precision motors are designed and engineered with just a few parts enabling economical manufacturing volume yielding a stable and reliable result that will now be in line with Motion Control's optimal solutions. Designed explicitly for manufacturers that require precise control in a small and economical package, Piezo Motion's product line is the solution to Motion Control's industry needs.

"Not many people know the amazing capabilities of a piezo motor," explains Steve McKay, Managing Director at Motion Control. "We want to change that. We feel the partnership with Piezo Motion is opening up a large market for Motion Control to bring an innovative product range to compete with mainstream coreless, step motors and BLDC motors at extremely competitive pricing."

Piezo Motion motors are perfect for a wide range of applications. This includes laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductor, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower costs than conventional piezo solutions.

"This is a very exciting time for Piezo Motion as we continue to expand our partnership program with leading companies like Motion Control Products Ltd, who have developed an enviable relationship with customers in the market," said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Piezo Motion. "Our innovative, and affordable, solutions combined with Motion Control's expertise will provide a unique value proposition."

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion (piezomotion.com) is a leader in piezo motor technology with multi-million dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative piezoelectric technology and motion products that enhance their functionality in a multitude of applications. We work with startups, OEMs, research institutions, and industrial companies from around the world empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Motion Control Products, Ltd

Motion Control Products (motioncontrolproducts.com) is a technology company, and an expert in smart, high performance universal servo and stepper drives, motion controllers, and automation solutions. We help our customers succeed through engineering knowledge, experience, and access to a diverse portfolio of motion and automation products. Motion Control Products Ltd continue to partner the most respected names in industry. In so doing MCP have developed an enviable reputation as a provider of solutions for high power density, high precision, small form factor and extreme environment applications such as robotics, UAV, ROV, AGV, medical devices, surveillance and defence.

Contact: Nancy DeFilippis, Piezo Motion

Phone: (941) 941-241-5709

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Piezo Motion

Related Links

http://www.piezomotion.com

