Piezo Motion Partners with Electromate to Expand Distribution of Affordable Piezoelectric Motors With World-Class Customer Service and Support

SARASOTA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Motion Corp, a leader of precision motor technology, today announced a partnership with Electromate, a premier source for high-performance automation and motion control components and systems in North America.

Electromate

Electromate is expanding its precision motion product line with Piezo Motion's versatile rotary and linear motors. Piezo Motion's precision motors are engineered with minimal components enabling economical products for small and large scale applications while having a stable and reliable final result. Designed explicitly for manufacturers that require precise control in a small and economical package, Piezo Motion's product line is the solution to the motion control industry's needs.

"In the world of 'motion control,' there is no automation technology more differentiated than piezo motor technology," explains Warren Osak, CEO and founder of Electromate. "Piezo Motion's line of rotary and linear piezo motors address many of the must-have requirements we see in our OEM marketplace – accuracy, repeatability, reliability, and cost reduction. Canada has a thriving medical, biomedical, and life science market, and we predict Piezo Motion's products will be well received and applied in many new equipment designs. Introducing this unique technology will enable our customers to build better machines and compete globally."

"Combining Piezo Motion's revolutionary motors with Electromate's world-class customer service, Canadian manufacturers now have a new solution that can replace their old DC motors used in its precision products," said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Piezo Motion.

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ) is a leader in piezo motor technology with multi-million dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative piezoelectric technology and motion products that enhance their functionality in a multitude of applications. We work with startups, OEMs, research institutions, and industrial companies from around the world empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Electromate

Electromate's ( electromate.com ) core purpose is to help manufacturers compete globally by building better machines using differentiated automation technology. They specialize in robotic and mechatronic solutions for the industrial automation marketplace. They support their customers with extensive product selection, just-in-time delivery, dedicated customer service, and technical engineering support.

Contact: Nancy DeFilippis, Piezo Motion

Phone: (941) 241-5709

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PiezoMotion; Electromate