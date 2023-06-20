Piezoelectric Devices Market worth $46.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piezoelectric Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 32.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing adoption of piezoelectric devices in energy harvesting is one of the major drivers of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Piezoelectric Devices Market
150 – Tables
60 – Figures
200 – Pages

Piezoelectric Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$32.7 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$46.0 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Material, Element, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Developing Alternative Materials to PZT Ceramic Materials Having Similar Properties

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Piezoelectric Devices and Polymers in Biomedical and Surgical Applications

Key Market Drivers

High Adoption of Piezoelectric Products in Aerospace Industry

Aerospace and defense application to hold the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market during forecast period.

The aerospace and defense application held the largest share of the piezoelectric devices industry in 2022. The aerospace & defense sector needs piezoelectric materials and products that deliver high precision, reliability, and various functionalities, such as the ability to bear launching vibrations and shocks. Piezoelectric products are designed for numerous applications in the aerospace & defense industry, such as gas turbine engines and testing rocket motor combustion instability, cryogenic fuel pulsations, hydraulic pump evaluation, and helicopter health and usage monitoring (HUMS).

Market for piezoelectric actuator is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period.

In 2022, piezoelectric actuators held the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the coming years. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of piezoelectric actuators in diverse industrial applications such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductor, biomedical, optics, photonics, scientific instrumentation, telecommunications, ultrasonic machine control, and metrology that require precise position control; for example, in an industrial environment, they are used in the ultrafine-movement stage of semiconductor exposure systems, precision positioning probes, and probes for scanning tunnel microscopy (STM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM).

Market for piezoelectric ceramics to have largest market size during forecast period.

Piezoelectric materials are globally used to manufacture piezoelectric devices and elements such as actuators, sensors, motors, discs, rings, and plates. As piezoelectric materials possess a high degree of stiffness when exposed to mechanical stress and can change shape, these materials are now frequently used in the formulation of several electronic goods such as actuators, transducers, sensors, sonar, generators, and motors., which, in turn, will augment market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to have largest share of piezoelectric devices market in during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to have largest market size of piezoelectric devices market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea adopt piezoelectric devices at a higher rate owing to the benefits offered by them, including high accuracy, high sensitivity, and low cost. Moreover, industrial developments and a concentration of manufacturing activities in China and Japan drive economic growth of the region, which, in turn, is expected to result in increased adoption of piezoelectric devices in Asia Pacific.

Key players in the piezoelectric devices market include CeramTec GmbH (Germany); CTS Corporation (US); Kistler Group (Switzerland); Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany); piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany); Piezo Technologies (US); Aerotech Inc. (US); APC International, Ltd., (US); Mad City Labs, Inc. (US) are among the leading companies in the piezoelectric devices market.  Apart from these, Kinetic Ceramics (US), Johnson Matthey Piezo Products GmbH (Germany), PI Ceramic (Germany), Piezo Solutions (US), DYTRAN INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (US), Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany), PiezoMotor (Sweden), PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US) are among a few emerging companies in the piezoelectric devices companies.

