Piezoelectric Market to increase by USD 10.76 billion during 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The piezoelectric market size is expected to grow by USD 10.76 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (actuators and piezo generators, sensors and transducers, motor, acoustic devices, and resonators and others), material (ceramics, polymers, composites, and crystals), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions drives the market growth. There has been an increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions in the global piezoelectric market due to the growing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional energy sources, as well as the need for sustainable energy options. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the piezoelectric market: Amphenol Corp., APC International Ltd., CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA, CeramTec GmbH, CTS Corp., Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Hutchinson SA, Kistler Holding AG, Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Mad City Labs Inc., Micromechatronics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., and TDK Corp.

Piezoelectric Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 4.78% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The rise in adoption of piezoelectric devices in the energy sector is a primary trend in the market.

Factors such as the unique capabilities and advantages offered by piezoelectric technology are fuelling the market growth.

In addition, the adoption in the energy sector is fuelled by the unique ability of these devices to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.

Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

High costs and complexity in the manufacturing process are hindering market growth.

One of the main factors contributing to the production cost of piezoelectric devices is the specialized material requirements.

Moreover, the manufacturing process is complex and needs precise engineering and specialized equipment leading to high investment.

Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the actuators and piezo generators segment is significant during the forecast period. Actuators refer to devices that convert electrical energy into mechanical motion, and piezoelectric actuators especially use the piezoelectric effect to achieve this conversion. In addition, there is a growing adoption of actuators in robotics for robotic arms, fingers, and grippers to provide precise and fast motion control. which is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments

Piezoelectric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

