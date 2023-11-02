Piezoelectric Sensors' Increasing Role in Healthcare Devices Boosts Market Growth Worldwide

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric market is set to experience substantial expansion, with an estimated growth of USD 10.76 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This anticipated growth reflects a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during the forecast period. The market's acceleration is primarily attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, increased integration of piezoelectric technology in portable devices, and the rising deployment of piezoelectric sensors in healthcare devices.

Market Dynamics

The global piezoelectric market analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global piezoelectric market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

  • Actuators and piezo generators
  • Sensors and transducers
  • Motor
  • Acoustic devices
  • Resonators and others

By Material:

  • Ceramics
  • Polymers
  • Composites
  • Crystals

By Geographical Landscape:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Key Findings

The growing use of piezoelectric nanomaterials in electronic devices is expected to be a significant driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rise in the adoption of piezoelectric devices and polymers in biomaterial and surgical applications, along with the increasing use of piezoelectric devices in the energy sector, is anticipated to contribute to significant market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the piezoelectric market, including:

  • Amphenol Corp.
  • APC International Ltd.
  • CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA
  • CeramTec GmbH
  • CTS Corp.
  • Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC
  • HOERBIGER Holding AG
  • Hutchinson SA
  • Kistler Holding AG
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Mad City Labs Inc.
  • Micromechatronics Inc.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG
  • Piezo Kinetics Inc.
  • Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
  • Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
  • TDK Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jm5y6r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Fragrance Market's Competitive Landscape Shaped by Growing Influence of Social Media and Scented Candles Trends

Fragrance Market's Competitive Landscape Shaped by Growing Influence of Social Media and Scented Candles Trends

The "Global Fragrance Market (by Nature, Type, Application, Distribution Channel, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
Global Graphene Market to Reach $198.39 Million in 2023, Driven by a Remarkable CAGR of 25.56%

Global Graphene Market to Reach $198.39 Million in 2023, Driven by a Remarkable CAGR of 25.56%

The "Global Graphene Market (by Material, Application, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.