Piezoelectric Sensors' Increasing Role in Healthcare Devices Boosts Market Growth Worldwide

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric market is set to experience substantial expansion, with an estimated growth of USD 10.76 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This anticipated growth reflects a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during the forecast period. The market's acceleration is primarily attributed to the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, increased integration of piezoelectric technology in portable devices, and the rising deployment of piezoelectric sensors in healthcare devices.

Market Dynamics

The global piezoelectric market analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global piezoelectric market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Actuators and piezo generators

Sensors and transducers

Motor

Acoustic devices

Resonators and others

By Material:

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Crystals

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Key Findings

The growing use of piezoelectric nanomaterials in electronic devices is expected to be a significant driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rise in the adoption of piezoelectric devices and polymers in biomaterial and surgical applications, along with the increasing use of piezoelectric devices in the energy sector, is anticipated to contribute to significant market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the piezoelectric market, including:

Amphenol Corp.

APC International Ltd.

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES SA

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corp.

Dynamic Structures and Materials LLC

HOERBIGER Holding AG

Hutchinson SA

Kistler Holding AG

Kyocera Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mad City Labs Inc.

Micromechatronics Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG

Piezo Kinetics Inc.

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jm5y6r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets