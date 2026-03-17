Now available in Target stores and online, the line combines 60+ years of research with award-winning design to support babies and parents at every stage

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigeon, a trusted global leader in premium precision-engineered baby feeding solutions, announces the launch of the "Nurture & Nest" collection in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Backed by more than 60 years of research and design innovation, the collection supports babies and parents from day one with expertly crafted bottles and nipples, now available in Target locations across the U.S.

A Tradition of Excellence Driven by Research

Pigeon launches ‘Nurture & Nest’ Baby Bottle Collection at Target Nationwide (PRNewsfoto/Pigeon)

Pigeon's breastfeeding research, conducted from 2010 to 2020, involved approximately 1,000 cases cooperating with babies and mothers to continuously improve feeding solutions. This dedication has earned numerous international accolades, including the National Parenting Product Award, IF Design Award, Good Design Award, and the Top Influential Brand Award in Asia. Pigeon is also the best-selling baby bottle brand in numerous countries and regions worldwide, including Japan¹, Singapore², and China³.

The "Nurture & Nest" collection reflects the brand's commitment to advancing infant care through extensive research, customer feedback, and hospital collaborations, delivering safe, thoughtfully designed solutions families can trust.

Supporting Families At Every Stage

"We're thrilled to launch Pigeon's 'Nurture & Nest' collection at Target and join its trusted family of brands," said Ryo Yano, President and CEO of Pigeon Corporation. "Target has long been a destination for high-quality, thoughtfully curated products at accessible price points, especially for new and expectant parents. This expansion allows us to reach more families with the comfort, safety, and quality that define Pigeon's feeding solutions."

Expertly Designed Bottles and Nipples to Support Babies and Parents

Pigeon's "Nurture & Nest" nursing bottles build on decades of research into babies' sucking behavior, including latching on, sucking behavior, and swallowing. Crafted to adapt to each stage of babies' development and pursue to design nursing bottles in which babies can suck as they do in breastfeeding, resulting in no interference with breastfeeding continuity. Each bottle features:

A soft nipple that enables smooth tongue movement . Newly developed silicone rubber has brought the nipple one step closer to the softness of a mother's nipple.

. Newly developed silicone rubber has brought the nipple one step closer to the softness of a mother's nipple. A nipple with a latch-on line and gradual slope to encourage a deep, comfortable latch. Pigeon offers five nipple stages to support your baby's feeding development from newborn to toddler.

to encourage a deep, comfortable latch. Pigeon offers five nipple stages to support your baby's feeding development from newborn to toddler. A slow, natural flow with an advanced anti-colic air vent system to minimize swallowed air and discomfort.

to minimize swallowed air and discomfort. A wide neck designed for easy holding and cleaning.

Target's assortment includes borosilicate glass bottles and premium BPA- and BPS-free PPSU bottles, paired with silicone nipples as well as replacement nipple packs.

The "Nurture & Nest" collection is now available in Target stores and on Target.com in single and twin packs, ranging from $17.99–$35.99 MSRP.

Based on INTAGE SRI data 2024/1/1-2024/12/31, Nursing Bottle & Nipple. Based on Pigeon Integrated report 2024, Page 40 (sell-out data of nursing bottles and nipples, in terms of sales value.) Based on 2024 Mother and Baby Feeding Durables Market Opportunity Study Report, Moojing Market Intelligence.

ABOUT PIGEON:

Pigeon is a trusted global leader in high-quality, precision-engineered baby products for over 60 years. Established in Japan in 1957, Pigeon has researched and studied baby behavior, leading to persistent development and improved products trusted by millions of parents and healthcare professionals worldwide.

From feeding accessories to bottles, pacifiers, baby toiletries, baby wipes, weaning products, and much more, Pigeon offers solutions for every stage of childcare.

With an unwavering commitment to our brand promise, "Celebrate babies the way they are", Pigeon embraces the belief that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to development. The brand name, Pigeon, and logo double heart is meant to share the commitment to embodying love through Pigeon products and services.

For more information, visit https://us.pigeon.com/. To shop Pigeon products, visit https://www.pigeonstore.com/, Amazon, or Target and Target.com.

SOURCE Pigeon