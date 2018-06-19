Piggy Nominated for Prestigious Rakuten Marketing Golden Link Award

The nomination comes at the heels of a groundbreaking year for Piggy that included both cutting-edge product rollouts and explosive user growth. The company, which now boasts over one million users for its Chrome extension alone, credits its seamless, user-friendly interface and unique suite of cost-saving features for its rapid rise to the top of the industry. "We're very excited about this. We take great pride in delivering the best deals to our members, and the best customers to our merchant partners," says John Anderson, Piggy's CEO.

During its rise, Piggy has developed an appreciative and loyal customer base, who have awarded it a perfect 5-star rating on the Chrome Web Store. The national media and beyond has also quickly taken notice, with recent company features in Time, Huffington Post, and many others.

CEO John Anderson views the company's surging base as an opportunity to save online shoppers more money than ever before. "We're a tech company that is driven to create the best product line-up possible, our team is always innovating and looking for new products and ways to increase user savings and merchant conversions," says Anderson, "the best is yet to come."

About Piggy

Piggy LLC is a coupon and cashback rewards service that is driven by a passion for improving the shopping experience for consumers and retailers. With patent-pending browser extensions that work across major platforms, Piggy integrates discount and cashback delivery seamlessly into the customer experience, with maximum transparency. Piggy scours the web for the best offers and delivers discounts to the user's shopping cart before checkout. Users automatically save money and accrue rewards in a "piggy bank" that is paid out quarterly in cash, allowing users to spend their rewards however they choose. Learn more at www.joinpiggy.com.

