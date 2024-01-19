Pigment Dispersion Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach 38.07 Billion By 2032, at 4.4% CAGR: Research Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Pigment Dispersion Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Inorganic Pigment, Organic Pigment), By Application (Plastics, Inks, Coatings, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global pigment dispersion market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 25.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 38.07 Billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Review

What is Pigment Dispersion? How Big is Pigment Dispersion Industry?

The procedure of breaking up pigment assortments into principal particles is known as pigment dispersion. Commencing greasing, breaking up, and steadiness are three stages in the process. In the channels of its usage, pigment dispersion embraces caliber such as thermal steadiness, light pace, fragile gloss, connecting robustness, and excessive chemical aversion. It is a material utilized in paints, plastics, and printing inks. The rapidly rising demand for pigment dispersion market can be attributed to the escalated usage of packaging substances for food packaging, consumer leaning for heatproof coatings in domestic construction, and escalated usage of automotive coatings to encounter the demands of the viable automotive industry are just a handful of elements that are pushing the need for pigment dispersion.

The pigment dispersion market growth can be attributed to the continuous proliferation of the packaging industry circumscribing both food and non-food packaging, and the printing of labels is anticipated to be the main propeller for the demand for pigment dispersion in the time to come. The progressing consumer buying motifs, especially the inclination towards tempting packaging colors, are anticipated to translate into escalated demand for the market in the course of the forecast period. The escalating usage of paper, plastics, and paperboards in packaging approaches represents an appreciative likelihood for the development of pigments in the packaging industry.

Who is the Largest Pigment Manufacturer?

AArbor Colorants Corporation

American Element

Aralon Color GmbH

Aum Farbenchem

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Kama Pigments

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Reitech Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Sun Chemical

Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

Important Highlights from the Report

Escalated usage of packaging substances for food packaging and consumers leaning toward heatproof coatings in domestic construction are pushing the market expansion.





Escalating usage of paper, plastics, and paperboards in packaging approaches is driving the market growth.





The pigment dispersion market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, and region.





Asia Pacific has dominated the market with the largest share in 2023

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growing usage of plastic and paperboard substances : Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), & polystyrene (PS) catch attention as the most approved polymers in the single-service food packaging section. The pigment dispersion market size is expanding as the growing usage of plastic, paper, and paperboard substances, together with the supplication of several dyes to fabricate optically tempting packaging, is anticipated to be a propelling power for the holistic demand for pigments. In the pursuit of replacements for some virulent inorganic pigments, organic pigments have surfaced, although with escalated prices. However, the obtainability of specific pigments with loftier features stays restricted. As an answer, makers are proactively embracing R&D ventures targeted at replacing metals in the manufacturing of red and yellow processed pigments with the aim of generating environmentally friendly synthetic pigments.





: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), & polystyrene (PS) catch attention as the most approved polymers in the single-service food packaging section. The pigment dispersion market size is expanding as the growing usage of plastic, paper, and paperboard substances, together with the supplication of several dyes to fabricate optically tempting packaging, is anticipated to be a propelling power for the holistic demand for pigments. In the pursuit of replacements for some virulent inorganic pigments, organic pigments have surfaced, although with escalated prices. However, the obtainability of specific pigments with loftier features stays restricted. As an answer, makers are proactively embracing R&D ventures targeted at replacing metals in the manufacturing of red and yellow processed pigments with the aim of generating environmentally friendly synthetic pigments. Growing usage of inorganic pigments: Titanium dioxide remains the most considerably used inorganic pigments because of its harmless disposition, chemical steadiness, and adaptable features, rendering it appropriate for solicitation in plastic, paper, and paperboard food packaging. Zinc oxide, also a synthetically processed pigment, is considered to possess a lesser toxic influence on humans. The pigment dispersion market sales are soaring as currently titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide cohesively account for the greater part of the worldwide pigment demand for the supplication in plastic, paper, and paperboard utilized in food packaging.

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing usage of plastics in automotive constituents: The growing usage of plastics covering varied requisitions involving packaging, consumer goods, and construction has activated a growth in the demand for pigment dispersion. The suppleness of plastics has widened their reach in several administrations for pigment dispersion. Particularly, color steady pigments are engaged to generate colored plastic commodities such as household things, toys, and automotive constituents. The administration of pigment dispersion plays an important part in improving the presentation of plastic commodities, offering features such as weather aversion, flame aversion, and UV stability. Additionally, the escalating demand for inventive and high-standard plastic products is driving the advancement of contemporary pigment dispersion.

Segmental Analysis

Inorganic Pigment Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the inorganic pigment segment witnessed a sharp rise. The pigment dispersion market demand is on the rise as it is made from the inorganic compound engaged in chemical expressions. This kind of pigment dispersion discovers administrations in varied sectors. Particularly, inorganic pigment dispersion cultivates to be lighter than its organic equivalent. But in structures that demand escalated longevity, inorganic pigment dispersion is approved over organic dispersion. A significant contrast is that the incessant subjection to sunlight might generate dwindling organic pigment dispersion dissimilar to its inorganic parallel.

Coatings Segment Dominated the Market

Based on application, the coatings segment dominated the market. The pigment dispersion market trends include the augmentation of the building and construction industry pushed by infrastructure advancement in many nations is expected to push the demand for coatings in the course of the forecast period. This, subsequently, is anticipated to cause holistic growth. Further, the escalating inclination for green building construction is estimated to notably push the demand for organic pigments utilized in coatings.

Pigment Dispersion Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 38.07 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 27.00 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 4.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players AArbor Colorants, American Element, Aralon Color, Aum Farbenchem, BASF, Clariant, Decorative Color & DyStar Singapore Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest pigment dispersion market share due to the copious obtainability of raw materials and low labor prices, rendering the region an alluring landing place for makers covering several industries to initiate their production prerequisites and gather improved advantages. Particularly in South Korea, the coatings are anticipated to render the most notable benefaction to the holistic market development covering the forecast period.

North America: This region is estimated to proliferate at a speedy pace. The demand for pigment dispersion in the US is essentially pushed by the growing pervasiveness of rapidly serving restaurants that comprise pigment dispersion in food packaging. Stringent directives established by the US government dominate the specific kind of pigment allowed in food packaging as a handful of inorganic pigments can cause toxicity worries upon proximity with food commodities.

Browse the Detail Report "Pigment Dispersion Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Inorganic Pigment, Organic Pigment), By Application (Plastics, Inks, Coatings, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2032"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected pigment dispersion market value?

Ans : The current market value is USD 27.00 billion , and the expected market value is 38.07 billion.





: The current market value is , and the expected market value is 38.07 billion. At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans : The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%.





: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%. Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans : Factors such as the growing usage of plastic and paperboard substances and the growing usage of inorganic pigments are driving the market growth.





: Factors such as the growing usage of plastic and paperboard substances and the growing usage of inorganic pigments are driving the market growth. Which segment accounts for the largest pigment dispersion market share?

Ans: The inorganic pigment segment accounts for the largest market share

Polaris Market Research has segmented the pigment dispersion market report based on product, application, and region:

Pigment Dispersion, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Inorganic Pigments

Calcium Carbonate



Titanium Dioxide



Iron Oxide



Carbon and Vegetable Black



Ultramarine Blue



Chrome Green

Organic Pigments

Pigment Dispersion, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Plastics

Packaging



Plastic Food Packaging





Other Non-Food Packaging



Other Plastics

Inks

Coatings

Paper & Paper Board Coatings



Other Coatings

Others

Rubber



Silicone





LSR







HTV







RTV





EPDM





Polyurethane





Other Rubber



Epoxy



Adhesives



Sealants



Phthalate-Free PVC Masterbatch

Pigment Dispersion, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

