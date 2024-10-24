Pigment enhances business planning with use case expansion and new AI-powered features

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment, the business planning platform, today announced a series of product updates designed to elevate how companies including Unilever, DeepL, Europcar, and Merck Pharmaceuticals carry out strategic planning.

In the past year, Pigment has introduced more than 150 new features, including native AI experiences, seamless integrations with enterprise tech-stacks, application testing to ensure secure modeling changes and customisable planning templates. These updates further establish Pigment as a cross-functional platform, and improve usability and performance to enable truly integrated planning at scale.

"As businesses navigate increasing complexity and change the need for truly integrated planning has never been more critical. At Pigment, we're committed to delivering on this by continuing to expand our platform to new functions with embedded AI to make planning more accessible," said Romain Niccoli, co-CEO and co-founder, Pigment. "This approach enables teams across the business to collaborate on a unified view of data, enabling faster, more informed decision making so they can swiftly adapt to changing conditions.

Augmenting Pigment with AI

Pigment AI, developed in close collaboration with customers, is generative AI integrated within the Pigment platform. It lets users easily interact with their data using natural, conversational language. This enables teams to contribute more effectively to the planning process, build more robust strategies, and quickly adapt to market changes. More than 90% of customers who have used Pigment AI are using it regularly, reflecting the immediate value it's bringing to day-to-day business planning.

Expanded capabilities

As a true cross-functional platform, Pigment is already helping organizations scale by connecting how different departments plan and operate. Now, Pigment's capabilities can support supply chain and ESG use cases, ensuring that business teams can optimize and manage performance across more priorities.

Supply chain:

Using real-time and historical data, businesses can create more accurate demand forecasts, balance supply and demand, and avoid costly issues like wasted resources or overstocking. Pigment's flexible modeling and scenario planning means companies can easily adapt to change, including evolving consumer trends, supply chain risks, or market disruptions. Customers using Pigment for Demand & Inventory Planning or Sales & Operations Planning have already seen a 20% improvement in forecast accuracy, a 30% reduction in stock levels, and a 4% rise in overall revenue.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) As ESG and sustainability become top priorities for businesses - both for performance and regulatory compliance - organizations can now seamlessly report on ESG data and manage performance by bringing together data and teams from across the business. As a result, they can set clear ESG targets, monitor progress, adjust plans as needed, and simulate scenarios to not only meet but exceed ESG goals and make more informed decisions.



New features improving efficiency and security for enterprises

Pigment has introduced several updates designed to improve enterprise efficiency and security, including:

Test and deploy, which ensures teams can confidently make adjustments to models without disrupting day-to-day operations

Streamlined workflows and automated tasks, reducing manual project management

Further integrations with enterprise tech-stacks to improve data flow and operational efficiency, including a new native connector for SAP 4HANA, as well as connectors for ETL providers, such as MuleSoft

Audit Logs APIs to strengthen security and control

Excel add-in improvements to facilitate the integration of data from the popular enterprise application

Looking ahead

Pigment will continue enhancing its platform, with a focus on delivering more accurate, accessible and efficient planning at scale. Further developments will focus on expanding AI capabilities through machine learning for statistical forecasting and assisted modeling, along with introducing new, intuitive reporting visualizations. Additional integrations, capabilities for specific functions, and strengthened security controls will ensure that even the world's largest and most complex enterprises can build robust plans to drive their business forward.

See Pigment's full product roadmap here.

SOURCE Pigment