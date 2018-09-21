Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market is Expanding at 6.8% CAGR by 2026, With Rise in Overall Geriatric Population, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, September 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pigmentation disorders treatment market was evaluated to be of worth around US$ 5,225 Mn in 2017 and is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of over 6.8% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 to stretch around US$ 9,268.6 Mn in 2026. As far as treatment, the topical medications section is estimated to represent a significant share of the market. More and more number of patients with pigmentation disorders are visiting dermatologists, and topical medications are being prescribed to these patients. The pigmentation disorders treatment market is led by Asia Pacific because of rising population, growing awareness about pigmentation disorders product and treatments, and developing economies.

Skin pigmentation treatment is very vital since individuals are more worried to enhance the presence of influenced skin. Since cosmetic treatment gives efficient and effective solutions, in it is most widely favored over pharmacological treatment techniques.

Increasing Demand for Skin Lightening to Propel Market Growth

Improved lifestyle combined with rising demand for skin lightening is foreseen to be the essential factor driving the pigmentation disorders treatment market. Rise in geriatric population, rise in number of smokers all over the world, rising occurrence rates for skin disorders, global warming and surging per capita income are some different variables energizing the pigmentation disorders treatment market. Furthermore, headways in tissue engineering combined with reception of novel methods and healthy skin products is additionally foreseen to develop the market during the forecast period. In any case, high expenses related with cosmetic treatment and medical procedure is limiting the market development.

In spite of having a significant customer base all over the world, the pigmentation disorders treatment market has frequently been ignored and has stayed dormant for many decades, with no novel medications entering the field. Absence of committed research projects can be ascribed to absence of interest of pharmaceutical organizations in regards to topicals, as economical with a poor degree of profitability. In this manner, the market has moved toward reformulations of fixed-dosage combination or existing products treatments.

Innovative Products to Come Up With More Affordable Solution

Advanced products in pigmentation disorders is likely to center around affordability and potential to enhance compliance. Critically unmet needs in pigmentation disorders incorporate the requirement for new and innovative items, enhanced consistence, and more affordable products with respect to existing treatments. Generally, pharmaceutical organizations have been hesitant to enter the pigmentation disorders market because of the poor degree of profitability. This mentality has repressed advancement toward creating disease-modifying specialists and experts with enduring impacts. In any case, the pigmentation disorders treatment market is anticipated to change in the coming years, with the utilization of laser and phototherapy and surge in the number of organizations taking part in research activities for skin acne products.

The global pigmentation disorders treatment market is visualized to encounter a serious aggressive situation. Some of the leading players operating in the global pigmentation issue treatment market incorporate ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, Galderma S.A., Pierre Fabre, SkinCeuticals, EpiPharm AG, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and Vivier Pharma. Acquisition and mergers are the major strategies followed by the key players in the market. Stiefel, a well-known firm was acquired by another global leader GSK a dermatology firm in 2009 for US$ 3.6 Bn.

This analysis is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled, "Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market (Treatment - Topical Drugs, Laser Therapy, Chemical Peels, Phototherapy, Microdermabrasion; Key Disease Indications - Hyperpigmentation (Melasma, Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation, Solar Lentigines), Hypopigmentation (Vitiligo, Albinism); End use - Hospitals, Aesthetic Clinics and Dermatology Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

