Pigments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2023

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pigments Market: Overview

Pigments are compounds that impart colors by transmitting or reflecting absorbed light of selected wavelengths.Besides coloration properties, pigments help to improve several functional features such as hiding power, opacity, transparency, light fastness, and durability.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5400931



Pigments are widely employed in various end-users industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, construction materials, personal care, and paper.Synthetic pigments are broadly classified into three major product segments: inorganic, organic, and specialty pigments.



Inorganic pigments dominated the pigments market in the recent past.In terms of volume.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the pigments market in 2017, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of pigments during the forecast period.



The report estimates and forecasts the pigments market on the global, regional, and country level.The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2023 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).



The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments, which provides a comprehensive view of the market.Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.



The study includes drivers and restraints for the pigments market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.The report analyzes opportunities in the pigments market on the global and regional level.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.



Global Pigments Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes Porter's Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the pigments market.The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness.



Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis for inorganic, organic, and specialty pigments between 2017 and 2023.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the pigments market by dividing it into product segments such as inorganic, organic, and specialty pigments.These product segments are further bifurcated into various sub-segments.



In terms of end-users, the pigments market has been segmented into paints & coatings, printing inks, plastics, construction materials, and others. Product segments and end-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated between 2017 and 2023 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).



Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.



In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings.



Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Pigments Market: Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments.



Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.



Global Pigments Market: Competition Matrix

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market.Key players profiled in the report include The Chemours Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, Clariant AG, Altana AG, and DIC Corporation.



Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.



Segmentations of Pigments Market



By Product:

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Cadmium

Carbon Black

Chromium Compounds

Organic Pigments

Azo

Phthalocyanine

Quinacridone

Specialty Pigments

Classic Organic

Metallic

High Performance Inorganic

Light Interference

Complex Inorganic

Fluorescent

Luminescent or Phosphorescent

Thermochromic



By End User:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Other



By Geography:

North America

Europe

AsiaPacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5400931



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pigments-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2023-300653565.html