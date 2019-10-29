Pigtails & Crewcuts Highlights 15 Years of Growth and Outstanding Franchisees at Annual Conference

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing out the year with more than 125 units sold or in development, Pigtails & Crewcuts, a national children's hair salon franchise, recently celebrated 15 years of business at its conference, which takes place every 18 months. During the conference held at The Omni at The Battery, Pigtails' franchisees networked with fellow business owners and vendors, attend leadership seminars and more.

President and CEO, Wade Brannon, provided the system with impressive growth numbers, including over a 14 percent year to date growth increase. In addition, it was announced that Pigtails & Crewcuts' locations exceeded expectations on the annual quality assurance visit, in which salons are rated based on a specific set of criteria.

Additionally, the franchise team looked toward 2020 and introduced a set of five core values that will live across every store, franchisee and franchise team member. The core values include: work with integrity and respect; build positive relationships; be fun, enthusiastic and compassionate; deliver consistent quality; and give back to your community.

"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate 15 years of amazing business at this year's conference," said Brannon. "We are continuously impressed by the hard work and dedication of our franchisees across the country and inspired by the impact they have made in their own communities. By implementing these values, we can continue to grow the brand as one cohesive family."

Pigtails & Crewcuts' franchisees were presented with several awards to celebrate their success over the last year. A few award winners included:

2018 Top Sales Award: Andi Thompson of Pigtails & Crewcuts of Westminster, CO

of Pigtails & Crewcuts of 2018 Top Sales Multi-Unit Award: Kendra Keating of Pigtails & Crewcuts of San Diego, CA

of Pigtails & Crewcuts of President's Award: Kay and Evan Carroll of Pigtails & Crewcuts of Charlotte, NC and Ft. Mill, SC

For 15 years, Pigtails & Crewcuts has welcomed entire families into its salons for memorable kids' haircutting experiences. Created by parents for children, the salons are brightly colored and inviting with movies, books and toys to ensure a fun environment. With more than 75 years of combined franchise experience, the sustained franchise team is highlighting layers of excitement its salons have to offer through expanded franchising. The company has 65 new locations signed in development, which will almost double its current presence of 62 existing salons.

Pigtails & Crewcuts is targeting franchising growth in strong, family-friendly communities including Atlanta and the southeast more broadly. The target markets include total populations of at least 75,000. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that's always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $7 billion annual spend on children's haircare.

The Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise opportunity is ideal for family-focused and business-savvy operators. No industry experience is necessary to become a franchisee, as its extensive training program allows for novices to become experts and owners need not become stylists. Franchisees benefit from low overhead and start-up costs as well as a large peer-to-peer support system. The initial investment for Pigtails & Crewcuts, which includes the franchise fee, ranges between $98,750 and $230,250 depending on size and location.

About Pigtails and Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts, based in Atlanta, is a national haircutting franchise that focuses on creating memorable experiences for children and their families. With 62 salons in 23 states as well as 65 locations in development, its mission is to instill lasting self-confidence for children during a stress-free experience of haircuts which is often tense or frightening. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that's always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $5 billion annual spend on children's hair care. To learn more or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

