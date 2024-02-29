Pigybak Celebrates One-Year Since Launch, More Notable Milestones

CLEVELAND, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigybak, an innovative homeowner services platform, is celebrating its one-year launch anniversary and other significant milestones this month.

Pigybak introduces a fresh approach to property maintenance. The app notifies users when a nearby home service provider is available, allowing them to conveniently "pigybak" on these services which ultimately saves time for all parties involved.

Since its launch in March 2023, Pigybak has published a new website, implemented app updates and experienced early traction with homeowners and contractors in the Northeast Ohio region. Specifically, the app implemented a 'Wishlist' feature, which collects wish list items in neighborhoods and pushes them as a bundle to highly rated contractors. This way, homeowners can get group rates without group coordinating.

Shanna Greathouse, Founder and CEO of Pigybak, says her goal for 2024 is to continue to scale and fundraise.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating one year since the launch of Pigybak, but we're just getting started," said Greathouse. "This past year, we gained real momentum with our users, and improved and updated the platform as needed. But we know this next year, we will take Pigybak to new heights and really start making a difference for individuals, small businesses, and the planet."

Pigybak continues to make progress in its mission to revolutionize the way people access and benefit from tradespeople services. By fostering collaboration, optimizing resources, and prioritizing sustainability, the app makes economies of scale accessible to everyone while creating sustainability through technology.

To experience the future of homeowner services, download the Pigybak app from the App Store

or Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.pigybak.com.

