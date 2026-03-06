PIH Health, Inc. Media Statement Regarding Data Event

(All Statements can be Attributed to Debra Legan, Vice President, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, PIH Health)

WHITTIER, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health, Inc. ("PIH Health") experienced a data security event that affects certain individuals' data. The organization provided notice of this event to the affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On or about December 16, 2025, PIH Health confirmed the presence of personal information in files identified to have been accessed or acquired without authorization during a December 1, 2024 incident. Upon becoming aware of this activity, PIH Health took immediate measures to secure the network and launched an investigation to evaluate what happened and determine if any sensitive or confidential information may have been affected as a result of the incident. The investigation concluded that certain information was accessed by an unauthorized actor.

With the assistance of third-party specialists, PIH Health undertook a detailed and time-intensive review of all potentially affected data to identify whether any individual information was contained therein and worked to gather contact information needed to provide notification. This process was completed on February 25, 2026.

PIH Health has no evidence of the misuse, or attempted misuse, of any potentially affected information.

The potentially impacted information varies by individual but may include names in combination with addresses, dates of birth, driver's license information, Social Security numbers or individual taxpayer identification numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. PIH Health provided notice of this event to the identified individuals on February 27, 2026.

PIH Health has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the event and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM Pacific Time, excluding United States holidays and can be reached at 1-833-918-8201.

