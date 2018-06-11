Pii Announces Positive Inspection News from FDA and MHRA

The lifting of the restricted license means that any existing and future EU Marketing Authorization applications will now be supported by a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product required from USFDA and any EU clinical trial applications will be supported by QP declaration for Import. Pii will be able to continue to support ongoing as well as new clinical studies in the US and EU for oral solid, liquid, topicals and injectable drug products.

Dr. Syed Abidi, Chairman and CEO, states "The withdrawal of the restricted license based on mutual recognition between MHRA and FDA demonstrates Pii's commitment to regulatory compliance, with a focus on continuous quality improvements and strengthening of overall quality systems within the organization. Along with our partners, we've received FDA market approval for seven products and commercially launched six products in 2017. We anticipate approval of a minimum of three products by the end of the year."

About Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Pii is a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include pre-formulation development, and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, liquid solutions and oral solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. In addition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. For more information, please visit https://www.pharm-int.com.

