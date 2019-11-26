Pii Announces Sponsorship of the Parkside Warriors Youth Program

The sponsorship will help defer the cost of sending two of their youth football teams (Baltimore Steel Elite) to Florida the week of December 7 th . "These young athletes have worked extremely hard earning the opportunity to advance to the American Youth Football National Championship in Kissimmee, Florida and we are pleased to support the Parkside Warriors in their efforts to win another championship," said Dr. Kurt Nielsen, Pii's President and CEO.

"On behalf of the student athletes, parents and staff at the Parkside Warriors Youth Program, we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Pharmaceutics International Inc. in support of our trip cost to participate in the AYF National Football Championships. This trip represents a wonderful opportunity for our youth to experience brotherhood, mentorship and organized competition at a high level, in hopes that they will apply this experience to the next phase of their journey. Again, we want to thank you for your kind support," said Dennis Harding, Program Executive Director of the Parkside Warriors.

About Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Pii is a privately held CDMO providing dosage form development and cGMP manufacturing services to the global pharmaceutical industry. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, Pii's services include pre-formulation development, and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing of parenterals, liquid solutions and oral solids, including soft gels, tablets and capsules. In addition, the Company offers containment suites to handle potent drugs and Schedules I-V controlled substances. For more information, please visit www.pharm-int.com.

