PiiQ Media Makes API Accessible to Customers for More Actionable Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PiiQ Media, the social media threat intelligence and risk analytics company, announced today that in response to customer requests, the company has made its API available to customers and added new features to its products that make them more accessible and actionable.

It became clear via customer feedback that they wanted direct access to PiiQ Media's data feeds, as well as an expanded set of deliverables and data processing to provide more actionable information on social media data. To better serve the evolving needs of customers, the company has made the following changes:

API accessibility for queries and data retrieval

Geolocation pulled from imagery analysis

The addition of Telegram as a collection platform

Executive Protection: vulnerability and threat monitoring for executives

Authenticity scoring, which delivers quantifiable conclusions on the authenticity of social media profiles and conversations

By adding features for imagery analysis and processing, along with authenticity scoring to highlight the fake nature of social media engagements and profiles, PiiQ Media is giving customers more useful information to act on. In addition, by adding new platforms for collection, such as Telegram, the company is expanding its visibility into social media conversations.

API access benefits a significant number of customers who want the data PiiQ provides but have their own processes and interfaces to process the data. This allows for more seamless integration of PiiQ data into their existing tools.

A variety of customers have asked for more social platforms and more finished analysis, especially pertaining to photos and videos. By blending state-of-the-art geolocation technologies with PiiQ's insight into individual profiles, the company is improving the accuracy of geolocation of imagery. PiiQ will continue to incorporate more imagery-based analysis for facial recognition and object recognition in the near future.

Aaron Barr, chief technology officer, PiiQ Media, said: "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our products for our customers to make them more accessible and relevant, no matter the business environment or processes. If we aren't constantly looking for ways to make our customers more successful at their jobs, then we aren't doing ours. These upgrades enable us and our customers to tackle the authenticity of social media information at scale."

About PiiQ

PiiQ is a social media threat intelligence and risk analytics company. Focused on delivering actionable personal and corporate intelligence and risk assessments using open-source information to stop socially engineered cybersecurity attacks, its SaaS-based platform safeguards enterprise and government organizations from employee, corporate and third-party risk. PiiQ addresses the human element of security with the most advanced threat intelligence analytics and automated risk scoring for individuals and organizations. With the only true spear phishing simulation platform on the market, PiiQ helps customers train, test and educate their workforce on information exposure risks and how to improve their security. Website: www.piiqmedia.com

