Pike Corporation Names Scott Aaronson Chief Commercial Officer

Industry veteran brings 17 years of utility sector leadership to accelerate growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pike Corporation, a leading national provider of turnkey infrastructure engineering and construction solutions for the electric grid, today announced the appointment of Scott Aaronson as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

Aaronson joins Pike following nearly two decades at the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), where he most recently served as Senior Vice President for Energy Security and Industry Operations, forging trusted relationships among the operational leaders who plan, build, and run America's electric grid. In this role he established himself as one of the utility sector's respected voices on grid resilience, infrastructure policy, and industry strategy, engaging in critical issues facing the modern utility business, including grid buildout, supply chain, security, reliability, and safety.

"Scott is one of the most credible and connected people in the utility industry, and we are excited to welcome him to Pike," said James Wyche, Chief Executive Officer of Pike Corporation. "His relationships with our customers span decades, and his understanding of where the industry is headed — from grid modernization, security and resiliency to data center load growth and transmission expansion — maps directly to our growth strategy. Scott joins us at an inflection point for Pike and for the industry. His relationships and talents will put us in a stronger position to serve both our existing and new customers as they navigate this period of unprecedented growth."

Aaronson will lead Pike's commercial organization, overseeing customer relationships, business development, and go-to-market strategy across the company's national footprint. He will work closely with Pike's operating divisions to deepen existing customer partnerships and expand the company's presence in high-growth markets.

"Building, hardening, and modernizing the electric grid is one of the defining infrastructure challenges of our generation, and Pike is one of the very few companies with the scale, operational depth, experience, and trusted relationships to help utilities meet it," said Aaronson. "I have worked with Pike through the years and have been consistently impressed by the quality of its people, the discipline of its execution, and the trust it has earned with its customers. James and the leadership team have built a remarkable platform. I am excited to be part of Pike and to help drive what comes next."

About Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation is a leading national provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions, delivering construction and engineering services across electric distribution, transmission and substation, renewables and distributed energy, and telecommunications throughout the United States — helping customers build, maintain, and modernize the infrastructure that powers America. Pike's integrated platform spans the full project lifecycle, covering planning, siting and permitting, engineering, civil and access, vegetation management, electric construction, and storm restoration. Founded in 1945, the Company serves over 400 investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities and energy providers nationwide through long-standing relationships built on decades of trusted performance.

SOURCE Pike Corporation