Pikesville, Maryland's first and only medical cannabis dispensary, Temescal Wellness of Maryland is renamed The Living Room

PIKESVILLE, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 31st 2019, Pikesville, Maryland's first and only medical cannabis dispensary, Temescal Wellness of Maryland will be renamed The Living Room. The Living Room will continue to be managed and operated by the same local principals and dispensary team members committed to serving and educating Maryland's medical cannabis patients.

The Living Room will continue to remain open and operational throughout the duration of the remodel, which is expected to last approximately 6-8 weeks. The dispensary has adjusted hours (subject to change) to continue to serve Maryland patients: Monday – Saturday hours are 12pm – 8pm and Sunday hours are 12pm – 5pm.

As a team, The Living Room provides courteous service and outstanding product knowledge for our customers. Dispensary Manager Evan Damareck says "We're building a more relaxed atmosphere while improving our overall retail footprint to offer an ever-expanding range of medical cannabis products. The Living Room features an inventory from Maryland growers and processors, which includes terpene-rich flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, tinctures, capsules, infusions and distillates."

The transition to The Living Room will take place in steps over the next few months, which will then culminate with the grand re-opening of our dispensary and an enhanced experience for Maryland patients. Additional information about The Living Room can be found at www.thelvrm.com

