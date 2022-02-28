PIKITIN LEARNING PROJECTS LAUNCHES THEIR FIRST BOOK SERIES IN SPANISH FOR KIDS TITLED "TEATRO DE PAPEL"

The literary collection created by Hispanic authors and illustrators serves as a tool to stimulate children's reading development in Spanish

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pikitin Learning Projects announced the launch of its first series of books in Spanish titled "Teatro de Papel". The work by Hispanic authors and illustrators made up of 10 books and 10 songs contains original poems, riddles, rhymes and short stories. The interactive books are available online on pikitin.com or at local bookstores.