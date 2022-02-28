PIKITIN LEARNING PROJECTS LAUNCHES THEIR FIRST BOOK SERIES IN SPANISH FOR KIDS TITLED "TEATRO DE PAPEL"
Feb 28, 2022, 10:00 ET
The literary collection created by Hispanic authors and illustrators serves as a tool to stimulate children's reading development in Spanish
MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Pikitin Learning Projects announced the launch of its first series of books in Spanish titled "Teatro de Papel". The work by Hispanic authors and illustrators made up of 10 books and 10 songs contains original poems, riddles, rhymes and short stories. The interactive books are available online on pikitin.com or at local bookstores.
This new collection of interactive books aimed at children 1 to 6 years old has been carefully crafted and designed with attractive and interesting content not only for children, but for the whole family. It has beautiful illustrations and links to audio texts read by native speakers, as well as songs, which not only entertain but serve as a perfect tool to stimulate children's interest for reading in Spanish.
"Currently all parents are concerned about the learning setback our children have suffered as a result of the pandemic, for this reason we decided to launch "Teatro de Papel", a collection of books completely in Spanish that, not only promote reading, but also serves as a way to strengthen the importance of our language through the education of our children," Said Rita Rosa Ruesga Creative and Content Director of Pikitin Learning Projects
ABOUT PIKITIN:
Pikitin Learning Projects is an organization led by women that specialize in developing and implementing bilingual resources and programs for language development through music and literature at an early age.
